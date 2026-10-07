Seaside Sid sails home to win Eugowra's Canola Cup

Young-trained three-year-old Seaside Sid reigned supreme in Monday afternoon’s $30,600 Kriden Farms Eugowra Canola Cup aided by a perfectly judged front running drive from Blake Micallef. Owned by the Micallef family in partnership with leading Sydney jockey and close friend Tyler Schiller and trained at Monteagle by David Micallef, the plucky colt was sent out as a $3.00 favourite and did not give his supporters any reason for concern. Blake set a solid but controlled pace, running the first half of the last mile in 59.5 seconds before ramping things up in the last lap with a scorching 57.5 final half to post a mile rating of 1.56.8. Goulburn visitor Snipers Fire (Harry Ross) emerged out of the pack to get within two metres of the winner while 30-1 outsider Watch Carinas Lass (Mat Rue) ran a bold race to grab the minor placing. At the post-race presentation, an emotional David Micallef expressed his gratitude to both the sponsor Rod Smith and the Eugowra Harness Racing Club for continuing to run the iconic race and how it was one that his family always yearned to win. “It is special to win this race with a colt that we bred ourselves and race in partnership with Tyler Schiller who is a close family friend,” Micallef said. Tess and Andrew Herbert from sponsor Gundamain Feedlot congratulate Jenny Turnbull and winning driver Isobel Ross after Slick by Design won the Canola Cup Gold Consolation. Earlier in the afternoon, Bathurst trainer Amanda Turnbull was able to provide the quinella in the Gundamain Feedlot Canola Cup consolation when Slick By Design driven by stable foreman Isobel Ross was able to hold on to score by a narrow margin over stablemate Angelic Copy which was driven by Amanda herself. Turnbull also provided the winner of the Sunnyside Pastoral Super Maiden when two-year-old colt Air Force Major was able to storm home to score against his older rivals including Transparent Heart (Deehan Crook) and stablemate Porcupine Creek which she drove herself. Visiting southern reinsman Harry Ross combined with Canowindra trainer Mat Rue to take out the TAB.COM Don Tildsley Memorial with Tasbmiki. In a busy finish the gelding was able to prevail by a nose margin over Seaside Delight (Blake Medlyn) while Pas De Cheval (Isobel Ross) tried valiantly to lead throughout, holding on for third. The father and daughter combination of Josh and Ella Turnbull captured the Agnvet Services John Greenhalgh Memorial with handy pacer Better Shush. In another close finish he was able to prevail over Buttercup (Paula Sapio) and Riviere (Harry Ross) with just a head margin separating the trio. The Sharp and Greenhalgh family congratulate Grant Jones and connections of Bizzie Lizzy, driven by Blake Medlyn to win the Ken Sharp Memorial. The locals were cheering when Bizzie Lizzie was able to take out the Lachlan Valley Chaff Co Ken Sharp Memorial. Owned by cousins Shannon and Grant Jones who also trains the mare, Bizzie Lizzie was driven a treat in front by Parkes reinsman Blake Medlyn, and she was too strong for Mondo Glitz and Firestorm Red. The Railway Hotel Ladyship Pace proved to be a race for the ladies with Bellaganoosh scoring for Bathurst’s Erica Dwyer, narrowly ahead of Tulhurst Pebbles (Angela Hurst) and A Lil Bit Of Love (Amanda Turnbull). Monday’s pacing action kicked off with a win for star driver Jett Turbull who partnered Feisty Tiger for his father Nathan, defeating My Ultimate Lucius and Ultimate Cookie which are both trained by Josh Turnbull. The win provided the 19-year-old with his 611th win. A win by Ideal Tao in the CKC Accountants David Greenhalgh Memorial was pretty special for Young-based lass Tahlia Johnson who not only drove the mare but also owns and trains her. After giving her pacer a great run, she charged home to get the prize over Im Here To Party and Nevertoolate, Tahlia’s drive seeing her awarded the inaugural “Bill Howell Memorial” Drive of the day. A strong crowd attended Monday’s meeting in ideal weather conditions and now the Eugowra Harness Racing Club will look forward to next year when the 25th running of the Canola Cup will be conducted.