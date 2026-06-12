There may not have been any horse racing on Saturday but loyal crowds still turned out in spectacular fashion for the Parkes Picnic Races.

In the two weeks leading up to the races Parkes had 10 out of 12 days of rain, according to Bureau of Meteorology records at the Parkes Airport.

The four days before the races alone saw 31.4mm of rain fall.

The Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Amateur Racing Club committee and the Parkes Jockey Club were forced to make the tough call on Thursday night, the horses would not be running due to a wet track.

But the party still went ahead and the sun was shining with zero rain, though it did only reach a maximum of 13.9 degrees.

Alecia Jones, Amanda Rawson, Carla Ash, Cheryl Uptin and Bradley Davis all of Parkes. Sam and Laura Woods of Sydney with Brad Spackman from Cowra in the VIP tent. Nic Ryan, Ameeka Hodges, Chloe Brown, Kristie Darby, Kiarah Petrie, and Hannah and Michael Cowling. Owen Cliffe and Sophia Hawke of Sydney. Mark and Therese Glasheen, Paul and Sue Dodd and Jack McGrath. Lucy Noble, William Byrnes, Kay and Andrew McGrath, Cath Byrnes, Rachael Jones, Brad Byrnes, Tim Hauville, Matthew Dennis, Mark Hardman, Mandy Dennis, Camille Hardman, Coral O’Neill, Wayne O’Neill, Regi Warth and Michael Maloney. Jeromie Thomson, Chris Jones from Parkes with Ian Hodges of Forbes. Parkes Picnic Races president Fiona Glasheen with Gai Smith at the prize table, showcasing the $5500 worth of prizes generously donated by local Parkes business houses. Mandy Harris and Tim Keith with three generations from the Garment family - Lizzie Wythes, Norma Garment and Heather Wythes. Sisters Kim and Adele Bintley of Parkes at the picnic races on Saturday. The kids activities were very popular - Lola Wright with Knox and Judd Wynne. Face painter Rachelle Officer painted a snake on George Wright’s arm. LEFT: Kevin and Erin Fraser of Dubbo. RIGHT: Two entrants in the Best Dressed Junior category. Cory West, Kristie Darby, Chloe Brown, Justin Petrie, Kiarah Petrie, Hannah and Michael Cowling. Taylor Turner and Pascal Berry with Kristy and Colin Berry. The 2026 Parkes Picnic Races committee - Ann Olson, Erika McNaughton, Robyn Hawke, Gai Smith, Bradley Davis, Leanne Wright, Kelly Tildsley, President Fiona Glasheen, Tricia Trim, Sommer Bishop, Tiffany Steel, Elissa Gillingham, Jack Mcgrath and Katherine Blackstock. Foxxy Cleopatra ready to perform - Hayden Westcott, Angie Drooger, MC Dooley Thomson, Alyssa Miller, Jacob Foran and Brad Wales. Tim Keith, Mark Olson, Gary Somers, Neil Westcott and David Dwyer. Michael Maloney, Regi Warth and Wayne O’Neill. Parkes Picnic Races president Fiona Glasheen with her sister Rachael Jones and Jemima Grosvenor. Mandy and Tim Stevenson travelled from Bundaberg, Queensland to attend the Parkes Picnic Races and see Alyssa Miller and Foxxy Cleopatra perform live. The beautiful photo booth was popular for photos - Michael and Hannah Cowling, Kiarah Petrie, Chloe Brown and Justin Petrie. The prize table. Rachael, Hayden, Neil and Alison Westcott.

Fashions on the Field still attracted all those fashionistas out there, from juniors right through to adults.

Hunter Rawson and Foxxy Cleopatra entertained the crowd and the kids corner, canteen and bar were all still operating.

The committee said it was an amazing turnout and they had great fun.

They thanked all who made it possible, especially the sponsors.

Fashions on the Field judges Lisa Shambrook and Andrew Cannon brought their expertise and style to the 2026 races.

With an incredible field of entrants showcasing outstanding fashion, creativity and race-day flair, the pair certainly had their work cut out for them picking their winners, the standard exceptionally high.

The Most Elegant Lady this year was Therese Glasheen of Parkes and Most Stylish Man Kevin Fraser of Dubbo.

Best Millinery entrants with Elizabeth Wythes of Parkes the winner. Entrants in the Best Dressed Junior category with MC Dooley Thompson. Judges Andrew Cannon and Lisa Shambrook with Best Dressed Junior Boy George Wright. Entrants in the Best Dressed Teen category. Parkes Picnic Races president Fiona Glasheen welcomed everyone to a fantastic day at the races, with MC Dooley Thomson. Erika McNaughton and Elissa Gillingham with the Fashions on the Field prizes. Entrants in the Best Dressed Couple category. A great crowd turned out for the 2026 Parkes Picnic Races, even when the horses weren't running because of a wet track. The Millinery entrants. LEFT: The youngest entrant in the Best Dressed Junior category, Elsie with her mum Mandy. RIGHT: LEFT: Best Dressed Teen Riley Pizzi. RIGHT: Judges Andrew Cannon and Lisa Shambrook with Best Dressed Junior Girl winner. Best Dressed Local Man entrants. Best Dressed Local Man was Luke Clune, accepting his second Parkes Picnic Races Fashions on the Field title in as many years. Most Stylish Man entrants, with Kevin Fraser of Dubbo (centre) winning the category. Most Elegant Lady entrants with Therese Glasheen of Parkes taking the crown. Judges Andrew Cannon and Lisa Shambrook with Best Dressed Couple Leonni Whalan and Johnny Foscarini from Yenda. Daughter and mother Pascal and Kristy Berry entered the Best Dressed Local Lady category. LEFT: Best Dressed Local Man entrant Mick. RIGHT: Best Dressed Local Man entrant Gary Somers. LEFT: Millinery entrant and eventual winner Lizzie Wythes. RIGHT: Millinery entrant Therese Glasheen. Judges Andrew Cannon and Lisa Shanbrook with Best Dressed Local Woman winner Charlene Usher (left) and Best Dressed Local Man Luke Clune (right). Judges Andrew Cannon and Lisa Shambrook with Most Elegant Lady winner Therese Glasheen (left) and Most Stylish Man winner Kevin Fraser of Dubbo. Judges Andrew Cannon and Lisa Shambrook with Millinery winner Lizzie Wythes. Fashions on the Field Judges Andrew Cannon and Lisa Shambrook were thanked for their time and support of the Parkes Picnic Races.

All eyes were on who would be the inaugural winners in the Best Dressed Local Gentleman and Best Dressed Local Lady categories, the exciting new additions to this year's Fashions on the Field program.

Last year's Most Stylish Man Luke Clune from Parkes collected the new 2026 title, while Charlene Usher wowed the judges with her elegant presentation earning the title of Best Dressed Local Lady.

The Best Dressed Couple on the day were Leonni Whalan and Johnny Foscarini from Yenda, impressing the judges with their coordinated race-day style, attention to detail and impeccable presentation.

And Best Millinery winner was Elizabeth Wythes of Parkes with her stunning headpiece.