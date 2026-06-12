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There may not have been any horse racing on Saturday but loyal crowds still turned out in spectacular fashion for the Parkes Picnic Races.
In the two weeks leading up to the races Parkes had 10 out of 12 days of rain, according to Bureau of Meteorology records at the Parkes Airport.
The four days before the races alone saw 31.4mm of rain fall.
The Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Amateur Racing Club committee and the Parkes Jockey Club were forced to make the tough call on Thursday night, the horses would not be running due to a wet track.
But the party still went ahead and the sun was shining with zero rain, though it did only reach a maximum of 13.9 degrees.
Fashions on the Field still attracted all those fashionistas out there, from juniors right through to adults.
Hunter Rawson and Foxxy Cleopatra entertained the crowd and the kids corner, canteen and bar were all still operating.
The committee said it was an amazing turnout and they had great fun.
They thanked all who made it possible, especially the sponsors.
Fashions on the Field judges Lisa Shambrook and Andrew Cannon brought their expertise and style to the 2026 races.
With an incredible field of entrants showcasing outstanding fashion, creativity and race-day flair, the pair certainly had their work cut out for them picking their winners, the standard exceptionally high.
The Most Elegant Lady this year was Therese Glasheen of Parkes and Most Stylish Man Kevin Fraser of Dubbo.
All eyes were on who would be the inaugural winners in the Best Dressed Local Gentleman and Best Dressed Local Lady categories, the exciting new additions to this year's Fashions on the Field program.
Last year's Most Stylish Man Luke Clune from Parkes collected the new 2026 title, while Charlene Usher wowed the judges with her elegant presentation earning the title of Best Dressed Local Lady.
The Best Dressed Couple on the day were Leonni Whalan and Johnny Foscarini from Yenda, impressing the judges with their coordinated race-day style, attention to detail and impeccable presentation.
And Best Millinery winner was Elizabeth Wythes of Parkes with her stunning headpiece.