Parkes Public School held its annual Easter fete last Saturday.

There was something for everyone to explore and enjoy - from games, markets, delicious homemade cakes, trash and treasure, and gift pots perfect for any occasion to auctions and raffles, animal nursery, student artwork exhibits, a great line-up of live entertainment, and car and emergency services displays.

Among the day's performers were the Parkes Public School band and choir, Parkes Shire Concert Band, Parkes Community Choir, Princess Kimberley Ryan and her Disney Princess Party, Parkes School of Dance, Parkes Dance Co and Parkes Ukulele Group.

Matilda Ervin, Mikayla Newman, Tory Ehsman and Ava Sims opened their lucky dips at the fete. Face painter Jayne Ware with Phoebe and Reuben Hutchings. Parkes Shire Concert Band were among several performers at the fete. Austin and Gracie Rodgers collected some goodies to take home from the fete. Senior Constable Robinson at the police display with Layla and Pippa Allen, Darcy Thompson and Ruby Hogan. LEFT: Jenni Field, Fiona McGonigal and Heather Palazzi were spotted at the Parkes Public School Easter fete. RIGHT: Kath Hutchison with Joan Paul at the Parkes Public School's fete. Kim Dean holding Oliver Orr, with Amy, Elodie, Tobias, Chris and Ros Orr checking out the car displays. VRA Rescue NSW were at the fete - Verlissity Mill, Alyssa Smith, Kylie Trueber, Krystal Smith, Brooke Martin, Phil Snow, Aaron Kelly, Steven Taylor, Ethan Smith, Chris Perry and Steven Crowther in the boat (far right). The Parkes Community Choir performed at the Parkes Public School fete. Rodney and Jenny Barnes chilling out with Heidi Lydford and Sadie. MC Mark Ranger and Bridie and Lilly Ranger enjoyed all the fun of the Easter fete. LEFT: Animal nursery organiser Tanya Barnes introduces one of her furry friends, a rabbit to Elliana Gibson. RIGHT: Princess Kimberley Ryan sang on the day too. Hazel, Krista and Matilda Ervin all smiles at the Parkes Public School Easter fete.

Staff and parent volunteers were hard at work the afternoon prior prepping the school grounds for the fete.

The working bee even saw volunteers from Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations head out to help the community set up.

There were lots of smiling faces on the day, and all while helping to raise funds that go back into the school and for the kids.