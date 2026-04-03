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Parkes Public School held its annual Easter fete last Saturday.
There was something for everyone to explore and enjoy - from games, markets, delicious homemade cakes, trash and treasure, and gift pots perfect for any occasion to auctions and raffles, animal nursery, student artwork exhibits, a great line-up of live entertainment, and car and emergency services displays.
Among the day's performers were the Parkes Public School band and choir, Parkes Shire Concert Band, Parkes Community Choir, Princess Kimberley Ryan and her Disney Princess Party, Parkes School of Dance, Parkes Dance Co and Parkes Ukulele Group.
Staff and parent volunteers were hard at work the afternoon prior prepping the school grounds for the fete.
The working bee even saw volunteers from Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations head out to help the community set up.
There were lots of smiling faces on the day, and all while helping to raise funds that go back into the school and for the kids.