The Parkes and District Kennel Club is gearing up to host a huge three-day Agility and Jumping Trial from Friday, 10 April to Sunday, 12 April.

With the event’s growing prominence, this year’s competition will once again span three action-packed days, commencing at 1pm on Friday.

Dog agility is an exhilarating sport where handlers direct their dogs through a challenging obstacle course, testing their speed, precision and teamwork.

Without the use of food, toys, or physical contact, success relies entirely on the handler’s ability to communicate effectively with their dog using voice commands, movement and body language.

It’s a true test of skill, training and trust.

This year the Parkes trial is set to be a huge success with more than 1000 runs scheduled over the weekend.

It is one of the largest regional agility competitions, cementing its place as a highlight on the NSW agility calendar.

Parkes and District Kennel Club president Denise Gersbach is thrilled about the event’s growing success.

“We’re so proud of how popular our trials have become," she said.

"Competitors travel from all over NSW and interstate to take part in our event.

"The agility community has been incredibly supportive, and our two fully fenced competition rings are a major attraction."

Local competitors will also play a significant role in the event.

Parkes Club members will compete across various divisions, including Novice, Excellent, and Masters.

Among them, Lynn Madden’s Border Collies Drift and Rain, have undergone rigorous training to prepare.

Gersbach herself will compete with her Border Terrier Pinky.

Other local stars include Fiona Watts with her Border Collies Tucker and Indie, and Virginia Rice with her dog Nellie.

Sharon Jeffries with her Kelpies Flick and Beatle, as well as Belinda Bruce and her Kelpie Ranny are also strong contenders in their respective divisions.

This weekend promises to be an unmissable event for the local community, with the action kicking off at 1pm on Friday and continuing from 8.30am on Saturday and Sunday at the kennel club grounds in Victoria Street.

Spectators will be treated to an incredible showcase of athleticism and teamwork, complemented by delicious home-baked goods, meals from the canteen and a weekend-long raffle featuring fantastic prizes.

The event’s success is also a testament to the strong support from the Parkes Shire Council, which has been instrumental in maintaining the club grounds.

"The council’s ongoing support has been invaluable,” Gersbach said.

“This event brings visitors from all over the country, filling local campgrounds and caravan parks to capacity.

"It’s a great boost for our community.”

With competitors travelling from far and wide, the 2026 Parkes and District Kennel Club Agility and Jumping Trial is set to be a must-see highlight on the region’s sporting calendar.