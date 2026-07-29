Parkes Shire Library is inviting the community to discover everything their local library has to offer during its 'Open Doors, Open Books, Open Minds' event on Thursday 30 July.

The event forms part of a statewide initiative led by the NSW Public Libraries Association, with libraries across NSW welcoming visitors to explore the services, programs, resources and opportunities available through their local public library.

Throughout the day, visitors to Parkes Shire Library can enjoy: Rhyme Time at 10.30am, behind the scenes tour and morning tea at 11.30am, Inkwood and Ivy Bookstore where visitors can vote for the books they would like the library to purchase, book sale, behind the scenes tour with deputy mayor Marg Applebee and the library ambassadors and captains at 4pm, winter warmers lucky door prize, and more.

Parkes Shire Council’s cultural, education and library services manager Kerryn Jones said Open Doors was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the important role libraries play in the community.

"Many people know libraries for books, but today's public libraries offer so much more,” Ms Jones said.

"Open Doors is a chance for everyone to discover the programs, technology, collections, spaces and friendly staff that make our library such an important part of the community."

Cr Applebee said council was proud to support the initiative.

"Our library is one of our community's most valued public spaces,” Deputy Mayor Applebee said.

Visitors may also be surprised to discover that Parkes Shire Library offers:

• Free eBooks and eAudiobooks for accessibility and long car trips;

• Free access to Gale online databases for school and tertiary study;

• Free local history and family history resources, including Ancestry;

• Meeting rooms for events, meetings and study.

Everyone is welcome to attend, whether they are regular library members or visiting for the first time.