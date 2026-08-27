Ever wondered what happens each day at Northparkes?

On Saturday 24 October, the Northparkes team is inviting you to discover what modern mining looks like and get a closer look at the people, technology and machinery behind the operation.

The free Northparkes Open Day will give visitors the opportunity to explore parts of the operation that aren't usually accessible to the public, meet the people who work at the mine and learn more about how copper ore is transformed into copper concentrate.

There will be plenty to see and do throughout the day, including mining machinery displays, train rides, surface tours, demonstrations and family-friendly activities to give visitors a look at life on a modern mine site. For Northparkes, the open day is about more than showcasing the operation.

It's an opportunity to strengthen our connection with the local community, answer questions and give people a better understanding of the role mining plays in the central west.

Whether you've lived in the region for generations, recently moved to Parkes or have simply always wondered what goes on at Northparkes, the open day is a chance to come along, ask questions and see it for yourself.

While the event is free, bus tickets are essential and limited.

Visitors will need to secure a bus ticket when booking their place, as private vehicle access to and from site will only be available to visitors who have been approved for accessibility purposes.

With limited bus tickets available, the community is encouraged to book early to avoid missing out.

We look forward to welcoming the community to Northparkes on Saturday 24 October.

Secure your tickets at 123tix.com