There will be a new format for the Parkes Christmas Carnival this year and it's one that will not feature a street parade. Instead there will be a community tug of war challenge, markets and entertainment on a Saturday morning. The Parkes Action Club has been organising the annual street parade and Christmas carnival since 2019. Sadly participation in the parade has been dropping over time, with last year's extreme heatwave conditions seeing most schools withdraw from taking part due to safety concerns. "It was disappointing last year but they had to make that call," organiser Stafford Orange said. "This year we thought we'll try something different and try morning markets." Usually held on a Friday evening, the festivities for the whole family will move to Saturday 5 December at 9am in Cooke Park. Enjoy live entertainment, performances by local schools and community groups, market stalls, food trucks, activities for children and plenty of festive fun in the heart of Parkes. Brown's Amusements also make a return with some rides, a jumping castle and stalls. "We're not getting the community support we need [for the parade], which tells us they don't want it. So rather than banging our heads against the wall, we thought we'll try this," Stafford said. "We'll see how it goes and we'll make our minds up afterwards whether we keep the parade or not." A new feature is the tug of war challenge, with the organisers inviting friends, families, community groups, athletes and sporting clubs, male and female, to come and test their strength, teamwork and pure grit. There's five to a team, as per official competition rules, and entry is $8 per team. Combined team weight must fit the specific tournament weight class too. Of course the objective is to pull the opponent's four-metre marker across the central line on the ground, and matches are usually played the best of three pulls. Prizes donated from local businesses and bragging rights will be awarded to the ultimate champions. Organisers are accepting registrations right up until the day with the challenge taking place during the morning of the carnival. To register your team of five email parkesactionclub@gmail.com or post or drop-off your form at Parkes Action Club 40 Mitchell Street, Parkes 2870. They have 25 market stalls registered so far and with applications open until Friday 27 November, there's still room for more. Any stall holders wishing to take part can email parkesactionclub@gmail.com to receive an application form. All forms and information are also available on the Parkes Action Club Facebook page. The Christmas carnival brings together service clubs, community organisations, local businesses and volunteers, and is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the spirit of the season with family, friends and the wider community.