New event brings shire together

Parkes Shire Council is inviting the community to come together for Our Shire 2026, a new community showcase celebrating the people, businesses, clubs and organisations that make our shire a great place to live. Taking place at Cooke Park on Friday 30 October from 3pm to 7pm, the free event will bring local groups, businesses and community organisations together in one place, giving residents the opportunity to discover what’s available in their own backyard. With 24 exhibitors signed up, Our Shire will be an afternoon of discovery, connection and community spirit, with more local organisations and businesses helping to showcase the diversity of activities, services and opportunities across the Shire. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, interested in volunteering, seeking local services or simply keen to meet new people, Our Shire offers an easy and welcoming way to find out more about the community around you. Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said the event was an opportunity to celebrate the many people who contribute to the life of the Shire and encourage more residents to get involved. “Our Shire is made by many - from the volunteers who give their time, to the local businesses, sporting clubs, community groups and organisations that help bring our towns and villages to life,” Mayor Westcott said. “This new event is about bringing all those people together and making it easier for residents to see what’s available, meet others with similar interests and discover ways to get involved. “You never know what new interest, opportunity or connection you might find, so I encourage everyone to come along, bring the family and spend an afternoon discovering what makes our Shire special.” Visitors can explore information stalls, meet the people behind local organisations, learn about opportunities to participate in community life and enjoy a range of food options from local food vendors. With food available throughout the afternoon, residents are encouraged to make an outing of it, bring their family and friends, and take the time to explore the many opportunities on offer. The event’s theme, Made By Many, reflects the idea that a strong community is built through the collective contributions of its people - those who volunteer, create, support local businesses, share their skills and make connections with others. Our Shire 2026 is a chance to celebrate those contributions while helping residents find their own place in the community. More information is available on Parkes Shire Council's website.