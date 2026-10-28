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New event brings shire together

<p>Our Shire 2026 is a new and free community showcase taking place in Cooke Park on Friday.</p>\\n
<p>Our Shire 2026 is a new and free community showcase taking place in Cooke Park on Friday.</p>\\n

Our Shire 2026 is a new and free community showcase taking place in Cooke Park on Friday.

Our Shire offers an easy and welcoming way to find out more about the community around you
October 28, 2026 • 03:44

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