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Joining the dots at Kelly Reserve

<p>Winston and Eliza Noakes sang, played and beat the drums at the Connect the Dots launch on Saturday that brought the community together at Kelly Reserve. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Winston and Eliza Noakes sang, played and beat the drums at the Connect the Dots launch on Saturday that brought the community together at Kelly Reserve. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Winston and Eliza Noakes sang, played and beat the drums at the Connect the Dots launch on Saturday that brought the community together at Kelly Reserve. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham

The Parkes Shire community project Connect the Dots was launched at Kelly Reserve
Christine Little
October 1, 2026 • 12:43
Updated, October 1, 2026 • 12:44

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