Joining the dots at Kelly Reserve

The Connect the Dots community project has officially been launched. A special event took place at Kelly Reserve on Saturday where music, singing, drumming and activities brought people from all corners of the community together. It saw performances from Gracey Denham-Jones, Rob Shannon, Parkes Shire Concert Band, the Fijian Choir, Parkes Community Choir, Ukulele Group, Tapestry, Molly Moon and Heart Beat Drumming with Kitty Stitt. Tapestry performing at the Connect the Dots launch on Saturday. It's been almost 10 months since the initiative was first announced, in an effort to help residents across the Parkes Shire better connect with one another through permanent and mobile “red dots” in public spaces, each with a QR code leading them to an online community group directory. Residents may have noticed large red dots have appeared at particular locations where people gather, and with them a sign with the QR code. Parkes Ukulele players - Kaitlyn Strudwick, Bob Gould, Ros Bell, Coralie Gould, Michelle Allan and Laura Harvey. Molly Moon band with Parkes Mayor Cr Neil Westcott. Everyone joined in singing with the Community Choir. The Parkes Fijian Choir attended the event. Kelly Reserve was filled with families, music and singing for the Connects the Dot launch. Claire Mackenzie, Helen Vere and Duncan Mackenzie were spotted at the Connect the Dots event. Gracey Denham-Jones was among the performers at the Connect the Dots launch. Judy and Ron Nobes relaxing at the Connect the Dots launch in Kelly Reserve. Kacey Christopheson and Valerie Delana had some fun with the drums and shakers. Manny, Jacob and Sharon Degeling with Harley Tom cooking the barbecue. Kitty Stitt led the drumming conga line. People danced to the beat around Kelly Reserve. Donald Orr with Ian and Bev Rowe Donald Orr with Ian and Bev Rowe at Kelly Reserve. Lyn McLeod, Cr Louise O’Leary, Ian McLeod and Deputy Mayor Cr Joy Paddison attended the Connect the Dots event. Parkes Shire Concert Band at the event.