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Homegrown ready to bloom this Saturday

<p>Troy Bourke from Neurea Fresh Produce has been a regular vendor at previous Homegrown Parkes events, and he might be making an appearance again this Saturday.</p>\\n
<p>Troy Bourke from Neurea Fresh Produce has been a regular vendor at previous Homegrown Parkes events, and he might be making an appearance again this Saturday.</p>\\n

Troy Bourke from Neurea Fresh Produce has been a regular vendor at previous Homegrown Parkes events, and he might be making an appearance again this Saturday.

Homegrown Parkes has firmly established itself as one of our region's favourite community events
September 10, 2026 • 04:47

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