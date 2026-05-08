Parkes is set to come alive with colour as the Healthy Harold Colour Run returns, with local community groups, sporting clubs, health services and businesses invited to get involved.

Stallholder expressions of interest are open for the free, family-friendly event, taking place on Wednesday, 20 May from 3.30pm to 5pm at Keast Park in Hooley Street.

The colour run forms part of the Healthy Harold Parkes Festival of Health, a two-week initiative promoting positive health and wellbeing across the region.

“We know Parkes has an incredible network of community organisations and health services,” said Life Ed NSW chair Ken Keith OAM.

“The colour run is a great opportunity for local groups to connect with families, showcase their services, and be part of a fun event that celebrates community pride.”

The festival coincides with visits from Life Ed NSW’s specialist health educators, with more than 1500 local children taking part in the Life Ed program at their school or early learning centre, exploring topics including nutrition, cybersafety, respectful relationships and drug and alcohol education.

The colour run has previously attracted hundreds of locals who walked, ran and danced through clouds of colourful powder while exploring interactive stalls hosted by community organisations.

These stalls sparked conversations about health and wellbeing, while helping families discover local services and support programs.

“Events like the colour run highlight the strength of community partnerships,” CEO of Life Ed NSW Terese Hooper said.

“When local organisations come together, we create meaningful opportunities to support the health and wellbeing of families across Parkes.”

Local organisations interested in hosting a stall, activity or interactive display are encouraged to get involved.

To express interest or find out more visit https://go.lifeed.org.au/FOH2026 or email nsw@lifeed.org.au.