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Our biannual Homegrown Parkes event in Cooke Park went-off without a hitch on Saturday, the 40mm of rain recorded at the Parkes Airport thankfully holding off until the evening.
Homegrown Parkes was one of several events held in town that day, drawing good crowds and bringing lots of colour.
The event tied in with Harmony Day, to celebrate cultural diversity and inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging.
The crop swap in the morning is still a regular inclusion, helping to set the atmosphere for the day ahead.
There was plenty for locals to enjoy, see and do with 40 market stalls and food vendors, workshops and demonstrations, live performances and family activities.
There were several fantastic performers from the Parkes Shire Concert Band, Parkes School of Dance, Parkes Music and Dramatic Society, Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group for the first time, Fijian performers and talented local singer Cameron Sharp.