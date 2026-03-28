Our biannual Homegrown Parkes event in Cooke Park went-off without a hitch on Saturday, the 40mm of rain recorded at the Parkes Airport thankfully holding off until the evening.

Homegrown Parkes was one of several events held in town that day, drawing good crowds and bringing lots of colour.

The event tied in with Harmony Day, to celebrate cultural diversity and inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging.

Tommy, Betty and Tom Anderson out and about at Homegrown in Cooke Park on Saturday. Katrina Dwyer, Kerry Dwyer, Karen Thornton, Helen Della Ca and Zoey Magill relaxing in Cooke Park at Homegrown. Anita Beard with Eli and Kaleb enjoying the day at Homegrown. Elyce Hodges, Charlize Ryan and Scarlett Flannagan couldn't wait to say hello to all the animals in the park. Parkes Shire Council workers Justin Terrill and Jim Ramsay were among the many keeping the park clean. There were more than 40 markets at Homegrown on 21 March. Aisla Symington with Jade Parker, Austin, Katie, Gracie and Nick Rodgers, and Lilly Symington browsing the markets. The Holy Family School team - Mike Wood, Sam Jordan, Jackson Jordan, Elizabeth Toomey, Mavis Jordan, Ruby Smith, Mattea and Matilda McGrath, Sarah Smith and Jasmin Josi. Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group performed an Indigenous contemporary dance for the first time at Homegrown Parkes. Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group performed an Indigenous contemporary dance for the first time at Homegrown Parkes. LEFT: Cameron Sharpe was among the performers on the day. RIGHT: Monica and Eric Adnan from Eric's Table restaurant held a fabulous Indian cooking workshop. LEFT: Halle Hutchings made a new friend with a baby chicken. RIGHT: Charlotte Lovett petting a rabbit during the Homegrown Parkes event. Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group performed an Indigenous contemporary dance for the first time at Homegrown Parkes. PHOTO: Homegrown Parkes Facebook page Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group performed an Indigenous contemporary dance for the first time at Homegrown Parkes. PHOTO: Homegrown Parkes Facebook page Some dance routines such as this from Parkes School of Dance included the Harmony Day theme. PHOTO: Homegrown Parkes Facebook page Parkes School of Dance had dancers of all ages performing at Homegrown on Saturday. PHOTO: Homegrown Parkes Facebook page

The crop swap in the morning is still a regular inclusion, helping to set the atmosphere for the day ahead.

There was plenty for locals to enjoy, see and do with 40 market stalls and food vendors, workshops and demonstrations, live performances and family activities.

There were several fantastic performers from the Parkes Shire Concert Band, Parkes School of Dance, Parkes Music and Dramatic Society, Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group for the first time, Fijian performers and talented local singer Cameron Sharp.