Our biannual Homegrown Parkes event in Cooke Park went-off without a hitch on Saturday, the 40mm of rain recorded at the Parkes Airport thankfully holding off until the evening.

Homegrown Parkes was one of several events held in town that day, drawing good crowds and bringing lots of colour.

The event tied in with Harmony Day, to celebrate cultural diversity and inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging.

gallery image
gallery image

Tommy, Betty and Tom Anderson out and about at Homegrown in Cooke Park on Saturday.
gallery image
gallery image

Katrina Dwyer, Kerry Dwyer, Karen Thornton, Helen Della Ca and Zoey Magill relaxing in Cooke Park at Homegrown.
gallery image
gallery image

Anita Beard with Eli and Kaleb enjoying the day at Homegrown.
gallery image
gallery image

Elyce Hodges, Charlize Ryan and Scarlett Flannagan couldn't wait to say hello to all the animals in the park.
gallery image
gallery image

Parkes Shire Council workers Justin Terrill and Jim Ramsay were among the many keeping the park clean.
gallery image
gallery image

There were more than 40 markets at Homegrown on 21 March.
gallery image
gallery image

Aisla Symington with Jade Parker, Austin, Katie, Gracie and Nick Rodgers, and Lilly Symington browsing the markets.
gallery image
gallery image

The Holy Family School team - Mike Wood, Sam Jordan, Jackson Jordan, Elizabeth Toomey, Mavis Jordan, Ruby Smith, Mattea and Matilda McGrath, Sarah Smith and Jasmin Josi.
gallery image
gallery image

Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group performed an Indigenous contemporary dance for the first time at Homegrown Parkes.
gallery image
gallery image

Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group performed an Indigenous contemporary dance for the first time at Homegrown Parkes.
gallery image
gallery image

LEFT: Cameron Sharpe was among the performers on the day. RIGHT: Monica and Eric Adnan from Eric's Table restaurant held a fabulous Indian cooking workshop.
gallery image
gallery image

LEFT: Halle Hutchings made a new friend with a baby chicken. RIGHT: Charlotte Lovett petting a rabbit during the Homegrown Parkes event.
gallery image
gallery image

Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group performed an Indigenous contemporary dance for the first time at Homegrown Parkes. PHOTO: Homegrown Parkes Facebook page
gallery image
gallery image

Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group performed an Indigenous contemporary dance for the first time at Homegrown Parkes. PHOTO: Homegrown Parkes Facebook page
gallery image
gallery image

Some dance routines such as this from Parkes School of Dance included the Harmony Day theme. PHOTO: Homegrown Parkes Facebook page
gallery image
gallery image

Parkes School of Dance had dancers of all ages performing at Homegrown on Saturday. PHOTO: Homegrown Parkes Facebook page

The crop swap in the morning is still a regular inclusion, helping to set the atmosphere for the day ahead.

There was plenty for locals to enjoy, see and do with 40 market stalls and food vendors, workshops and demonstrations, live performances and family activities.

There were several fantastic performers from the Parkes Shire Concert Band, Parkes School of Dance, Parkes Music and Dramatic Society, Parkes High School Guwal Dance Group for the first time, Fijian performers and talented local singer Cameron Sharp.