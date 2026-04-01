Henry Parkes Centre will throw open its doors from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, 11 April, inviting locals and visitors to discover the stories, people and passions that make Parkes such a remarkable regional hub.

The open day is more than a celebration of museums, it’s a celebration of community, culture, and the vibrant identity of our town.

The centre’s attractions will be alive with activity, offering a rare chance to explore Parkes’ heritage in one dynamic, family friendly event.

Step inside The King’s Castle Elvis Exhibit where the legacy of the King lives on through an extraordinary collection of authentic pieces straight from the life of ‘The King’!

Wander through the Henry Parkes Museum and Antique Machinery Collection, depicting early life in Parkes through objects, photos and historical information.

The site also houses a collection of historic buildings, blacksmith shop, heritage rail pieces and much more.

Motor enthusiasts will feel right at home in the Motor Museum with additional vehicle displays for the open day only, while Moat Cottage offers a charming tribute to the Father of Federation and the pioneering spirit that shaped our town and our nation.

Outside, the Gates of Graceland will turn heads.

Lovingly recreated to mirror the iconic entrance to Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, the gates offer an immersive photo opportunity and connection to the legacy that has made Parkes world-famous for its annual Parkes Elvis Festival.

Visitors can enjoy a free barbecue, face painting for the kids, live music, giveaways, grab a fresh brew from the coffee van, and sample the region’s finest at the local produce tastings.

The Visitor Information Centre will be open too, offering unique finds and locally inspired treasures perfect for souvenirs or thoughtful gifts.

The Henry Parkes Centre Open Day is a wonderful opportunity to connect with Parkes, its history, its creativity and its people. Whether you’re a long-time local or a first-time visitor, you’ll walk away with a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry that makes this town truly special.

Mark your calendar, bring your family, and come celebrate everything that makes Parkes shine.