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Debutante balls celebrate community spirit

<p>The 20 debutantes and their partners on the steps of the Cooke Park Pavillion with Father Barry Dwyer and matron Pat McCallum for the Parkes Catholic Winter Wonderland Debutante Ball. PHOTOS: Brittney White Photography</p>\\n
<p>The 20 debutantes and their partners on the steps of the Cooke Park Pavillion with Father Barry Dwyer and matron Pat McCallum for the Parkes Catholic Winter Wonderland Debutante Ball. PHOTOS: Brittney White Photography</p>\\n

The 20 debutantes and their partners on the steps of the Cooke Park Pavillion with Father Barry Dwyer and matron Pat McCallum for the Parkes Catholic Winter Wonderland Debutante Ball. PHOTOS: Brittney White Photography

The Holy Family Parish in Parkes hosted two memorable debutante balls in 2026
October 29, 2026 • 12:21

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