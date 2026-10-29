Debutante balls celebrate community spirit

Holy Family Parish Parkes proudly hosted two memorable debutante balls in 2026, providing local young people and their families the opportunity to participate in one of the community's most cherished traditions. The first event the Winter Wonderland Debutante Ball was held on 22 August, transforming the venue into a magical winter-inspired setting as debutantes and their partners were formally presented to the community. Less than two weeks later the Spring Debutante Ball was held on Friday 4 September at the Parkes Leagues Club. Featuring elegant spring-inspired styling and décor, the evening celebrated another group of debutantes and their partners in a beautiful display of tradition, family and community spirit. The 20 debutantes and their partners on the steps of the Cooke Park Pavillion. Both balls were professionally styled and beautifully themed. The Winter Wonderland Ball featured sophisticated blue, white and silver tones that created an atmosphere of winter elegance, while the Spring Ball embraced fresh seasonal styling and soft pastel colours that reflected the beauty of spring. The debutantes and their partners showcased months of preparation, dance rehearsals and dedication, creating memorable experiences for everyone involved. A highlight of both events was the commitment and enthusiasm demonstrated throughout the rehearsal program under the guidance of choreographer Gracey Denham-Jones. Their efforts culminated in elegant presentations and traditional debutante dances enjoyed by family, friends, and guests. Father Barry Dwyer and matron Pat McCallum. Adding to the prestige and charm of each occasion, the debutantes and their partners were transported to the venues by members of the Parkes Antique Motor Club and the Central West Car Club, continuing a much-loved tradition that remains a highlight of the celebrations. Both events were made possible through the dedication of the volunteer-led Parkes Catholic Debutante Ball committees. Supported by participating families, the committees coordinated rehearsals, event planning and logistics over many months. They also worked closely with local businesses, service providers and community organisations whose generosity and support helped create two outstanding celebrations. Holy Family Catholic Parish extends its sincere appreciation to the many volunteers, sponsors, local businesses, families, and community members who contributed their time, resources, and support. Their collective efforts ensured the continued success of this long-standing Parkes tradition and created lasting memories for the participating young people and their families. 2026 Winter Wonderland Committee, back, Renee Summerhayes, Kim Robinson, Jenni Mahon and Michelle Skinner; front, Louise Witherow (chair), Maree Lawryk, Hannah Cowling and Kristy Collins. The success of both the Winter Wonderland and Spring Debutante Balls reflects the strength of community spirit in Parkes and the ongoing commitment to preserving traditions that bring generations together. Music: WildKatz - Michael Green and Vanessa Sanger. Catering: Eat Your Greens. Choreographer: Gracey Denham-Jones. Venue: Parkes Leagues Club, Cooke Park Pavillion stairs. Cake: Cakes by Alicia. Partner's suits: Jake at Arnold's. Flowers and pins: Rani at Evermore Florist - dainty white and blue bouquets featuring premium lissianthus, chrysanthemums and butterfly delphinium. Antique Car Club vehicles: Blue Rolls Royce - driven by Mr Bob Steel. Yellow GTHO Falcon - Mr Phil Dixon. Green GT Falcon - Mr Chris McQuie. Green Jaguar XJ6 - Elizabeth Wythes. coordinated by Mr Barry Garmet. Winter Wonderland Committee: Louise Witherow (Chair). Jenni Mahon (Advisory). Maree Lawyrk, Renee Summerhayes, Michelle Skinner, Kim Robinson, Hannah Cowling, Kristy Collins. See the 29 October edition of the Parkes Champion Post for individual photos of each debutante and her partner: https://www.parkeschampionpost.com.au/digital-editions.