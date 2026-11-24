Cowra's main street will be transformed into a festive wonderland this weekend as the 2026 Cowra Christmas Festival returns, bringing an evening of Christmas shopping, entertainment, food and family activities to the heart of town. Scheduled for Saturday 28 November, from 4pm, the annual celebration will see Cowra's town centre come alive with festive lights, market stalls, live performances and Christmas cheer. The popular community event will once again see the main street closed to traffic, creating a pedestrian-friendly Christmas marketplace showcasing the best of Cowra's local businesses, producers and artisans. Visitors will have the opportunity to browse a variety of market stalls featuring locally produced goods, handmade gifts, artisan creations, fashion, homewares and festive decorations. The markets will provide an opportunity for residents to find unique Christmas presents while supporting local makers and businesses in the lead-up to the holiday season. Food will also be a major attraction, with the festival's bustling Eat Street offering a range of dinner options, sweet treats and festive favourites. Families will be well catered for throughout the evening, with Christmas Wonderland providing a dedicated space for younger festivalgoers to enjoy free activities and festive entertainment. Children will also have the opportunity to meet Santa and capture a special Christmas photograph, with his much-anticipated arrival expected to be one of the highlights of the celebrations. Live entertainment will feature throughout the festival, with Christmas carols, musical performances, dance displays and community acts helping create a festive atmosphere across the town centre. Local retailers will also participate in the celebrations, opening their doors for late-night Christmas shopping and providing another opportunity for residents and visitors to support Cowra businesses. The combination of markets, entertainment and shopping is expected to draw families and visitors into the town centre, providing a boost for local traders during the busy Christmas period. Beyond the shopping and entertainment, the festival aims to celebrate the community spirit and country hospitality that have made the event a highlight of Cowra's annual calendar. The event is a collaborative effort between Visit Cowra, Cowra Council, Business Cowra, NSW SES Cowra and the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre, with the organisations working together to deliver the annual celebration. Their involvement will help bring together local businesses, community groups, entertainers and volunteers for an evening dedicated to celebrating Christmas in Cowra. From browsing handmade gifts and enjoying local food to watching live performances and meeting Santa, the festival will offer a range of activities for residents and visitors of all ages. The 2026 Cowra Christmas Festival will be held on Saturday 28 November, beginning at 4pm, with Cowra's main street closed to traffic for the celebrations.