Families, friends and neighbours came together for a memorable evening of country hospitality, entertainment and community spirit at the Adavale Lane Community Hall on 25 July for a bush dance, dinner and bush poetry competition.

The hall was transformed into a warm and welcoming country venue, beautifully decorated with thousands of fairy lights, colourful bunting, checkered tablecloths, fresh flowers and hay bales, while a crackling wood fire created a cosy atmosphere indoors.

Outside, fairy lights twinkled through a marquee as children enjoyed a jumping castle, a horse crafted from hay bales, and roasting marshmallows over glowing fire drums.

The evening began with the Under 12 Bush Poetry Competition, where young performers captivated the audience with confidence and expression.

Under 12 poetry award recipients Amir Capili, Chelsea Ray, Allen Capili, Laura Sue, Charli Townsend and Ellie Fitzpatrick.

Presenting on an elevated platform created by Parkes Men's Shed, in front of a large screen with a variety of projected bush scenes from the local area photographed by Bernadette Binnie.

In the Published Poem category Chelsea Ray claimed first prize for her recital of 'The Swagman' by C.J. Dennis, receiving $100 cash and chocolates.

Charli Townsend placed second with 'Mulga Bill's Bicycle' by Banjo Paterson, winning $50 cash and chocolates, while Laura Sue received the encouragement award for her performance of 'Clancy of the Overflow' by Banjo Paterson, taking home an Inkwood & Ivy gift pack and chocolates.

Every entrant delivered an impressive performance and was warmly applauded by the audience.

In the Original Poem category, Amir Capili won first prize for 'The Campfire's Tale', receiving $100 cash and chocolates.

Ellie Fitzpatrick was awarded second prize for 'On the Farm', winning $50 cash and chocolates, while Allen Capili received the encouragement award for 'Our Wonderful Outback', earning an Inkwood & Ivy gift pack and chocolates.

The original poems showcased the creativity and talent of the region's young writers. This junior section of the competition was generously sponsored by Parkes Services Club.

Guests then enjoyed a delicious barbecue smorgasbord, with everyone bringing along a salad to share in the tradition of old-fashioned community gatherings.

LEFT: Ellie Fitzpatrick was awarded second prize for poem 'On the Farm' in the Under 12 Original Poem category. RIGHT: Charlica Schnitger won the Original Poem category in the 18 years and over division.

During dinner the Bush Poetry Competition continued with the 18 years and over division.

In the Published Poem category, David Laming took first prize with his stirring rendition of 'Clancy of the Overflow' by Banjo Paterson, receiving $300 cash, an Inkwood & Ivy gift voucher and chocolates.

Margaret Shepherd placed second with 'My Country' by Dorothea Mackellar, winning $100 cash, an Inkwood & Ivy gift voucher and chocolates.

Bob Pacey received the highly commended award for his recital of 'Through Danny's Eyes' by Flo Hart, taking home two Bernadette Binnie photographic prints and chocolates.

The Original Poem category produced an outstanding display of local writing talent.

Charlica Schnitger won first prize for 'Boots On, Brim Down', receiving $500 cash, an M&D voucher and chocolates.

Bob Pacey earned second prize for 'Old Bill', winning $250 cash, an M&D voucher and chocolates, while Jodie Tupper received the highly commended award for 'What the Old Gum Knew', taking home $100 cash, a bush-themed cup and plate set, and chocolates.

Both Original Poem categories in the under 12s and over 18s were published in the 6 August editions of the Parkes Champion Post on pages 12 and 13 (these can be viewed in our digital archives section).

Winning poets Margaret Shepherd, Jodie Tupper and David Laming.

More than $2000 in cash and prizes was generously donated by V Moss Transport, C&M Civil Earthworks, Parkes Services Club, KMWL, Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society, Inkwood & Ivy Books & Curiosities and Bernadette Binnie Photography.

Once the poetry concluded, the hall was cleared to make way for an energetic old-fashioned bush dance.

The Kelly Gang Bush Band had the crowd on their feet with lively tunes played on fiddle, accordion, guitar and lagerphone, while caller Pete expertly guided dancers through classic steps including the Heel and Toe, Strip the Willow and Dosey Doe.

Children, teenagers, parents, grandparents and visitors all joined in, changing partners and sharing plenty of laughter throughout the evening.

All the fun of bush dancing.

At 8.30pm guests were treated to a spectacular dessert buffet featuring an irresistible selection of homemade sweets.

Poetry judges Lyn Townsend, Laurie Ashcroft and Lisa Ramsay entertained everyone with readings of their own original poems before presenting the Bush Poetry Competition awards.

The judges said they were delighted by both the quality and diversity of the entries.

The standard was exceptionally high, making their task a challenging one, with many poems demonstrating remarkable creativity, originality and skill.

They said it was encouraging to see writers of all ages sharing their unique voices and perspectives through poetry.

The celebrations continued late into the evening with more dancing, children enjoying the jumping castle, marshmallows toasted around the fires, and plenty of time for catching up with old friends and making new ones.

Daneille Diener, Elka Townsend, Stacey Townsend, Lisa Bicket and Charli Townsend all smiles at the Adavale Lane Community Hall Bush Dance and Poetry night.

As the night drew to a close, many hands made light work as volunteers pitched in to wash dishes, pack away and tidy the hall - a true reflection of country community spirit.

The event was made possible through the generous support of Parkes Shire Council's Community Event Grant Program and the dedicated volunteers of the Adavale Lane Committee: President Greg Diener, Vice President Richard Sharpe, Secretary Daneille Diener, Treasurer Lisa Bicket, Stacey Townsend, Albert and Becky Wykes and Andy Townsend, together with Scott Bicket and Bernadette Sharpe.

The committee extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended, volunteered, cooked, competed, danced, donated and supported the evening.

Their enthusiasm and generosity created a wonderful celebration of bush traditions, bringing together generations of families and friends for a night that will be remembered for years to come.