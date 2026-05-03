Frost and Fire 2026 is back this June to warm up winter with an all‑ages program of music, roving entertainment, spectacular fireworks display and family‑friendly activities.

For the first time, a Family Pass has been introduced, making it easier for families to be part of this epic event.

Forbes Mayor, Phyllis Miller, said Frost and Fire has been designed with all ages in mind.

“There’s something very nostalgic about bonfire nights, where time spent round the fire makes lasting memories," she said.

“Frost and Fire is a chance to relive much‑loved winter traditions and make new ones through music, roaring fires, tucking into some good comfort food under the night sky.”

Kids can warm up the dance floor of the silent disco, feel the heat of fiery performances, enjoy the roving entertainment, watch the drummers as the Evolution Mining effigies are lit, hit the onsite playground and get a cool face painting design.

Gates open from 3.30pm, with live music and entertainment kicking off at 4pm until 10pm, ensuring there’s something to enjoy at every hour as the temperature drops and the fire pits light up.

Before the Frost and Fire fun even begins, there’s a colouring in competition to fire up young creatives. Entries close on 8 June 2026, with the lucky winner scoring a Family Pass to Frost and Fire 2026. Download the colouring in page here.

Grab your Frost and Fire Family Pass from 123tix.com.

For more information about Frost and Fire 2026, visit www.amazingforbesnsw.com or follow @amazingforbesnsw for updates.