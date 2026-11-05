Social media
Home page>News>Events>After garden ramble for ...
Events

After garden ramble for those who miss out

<p>Valmai Westcott, hosts Ann and John Carr, Wes Westcott, and Anne and Allan Wright are pictured here enjoying the serenity of the Carr\\'s beautiful garden in Arana Place that was on show. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Valmai Westcott, hosts Ann and John Carr, Wes Westcott, and Anne and Allan Wright are pictured here enjoying the serenity of the Carr\\'s beautiful garden in Arana Place that was on show. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n

Valmai Westcott, hosts Ann and John Carr, Wes Westcott, and Anne and Allan Wright are pictured here enjoying the serenity of the Carr's beautiful garden in Arana Place that was on show. PHOTOS: Christine Little

This year's Parkes Open Gardens raised a massive $8000 for Parkes Que Club's community programs
Lynn Rogers
November 5, 2026 • 06:08
Updated, November 5, 2026 • 06:25

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES