Adavale Lane hall will glitter and glow

Kick-off spring with a night of absolute fun, relive your prime years the 70s and 80s predigital culture as Adavale Lane Community Hall hosts a Glitter and Glow 70s and 80s night this Saturday. Think 1970s disco: peace, earthy tones, bell bottoms, flower power, wide collars, flares and long hair. Or 1980s fluoro, cassettes, shoulder padded blazers, shiny lycra pants, big teased hair, leg warmers, mini skirts, polka dots, big bows and mullets. Or experience the best times to have lived. Adavale Lane Community Hall will be transformed back in time with disco mirror balls, glowing things, decorations and backdrops. Dress up for the occasion in 70s or 80s disco fashion, there are great prizes to be won. WildKatz will be playing all of your favourite songs from these two decades. Dinner will be provided - a feast starting with continuous grazing boards then onto a smorgasbord of fun favourites, lamb and gravy rolls, sausage and onion buns, sweet and sour beef ball, chicken Korma and rice. Finishing off with a delicious array of cakes and slices. Bring your own drinks. There's a free bus from Parkes, leaving Cooke Park at 6pm to arrive at Adavale Lane Community Hall by 6.30pm. Leaving Adavale Lane Community Hall at 11pm to return back to Parkes at 11.30pm. There are limited numbers and you can book your seat on the bus on Trybooking. Mick and Vanessa from WildKatz, who live just up the road from Adavale Lane Community Hall, will get guests all up dancing and feeling good. There will be a jumping castle for the kids, photo booth, and fire drums out the back to keep you snug while you catch-up with everyone over a few drinks Cost is $50 per ticket, $100 per family (two adults and two children 16 years and younger) and $20 per child. Book your tickets on Trybooking. Address is 90 Adavale Lane, Goonumbla, just 20 minutes from Parkes off the Bogan Road, and it all gets underway from 6.30pm. There are limited numbers for the venue.