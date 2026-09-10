Social media
Home page>News>Events>Adavale Lane hall will g...
Events

Adavale Lane hall will glitter and glow

<p>Organisers of the upcoming Glitter and Glow 70s and 80s night at Adavale Lane Community Hall invites the Parkes Shire community for a fun night out.</p>\\n
<p>Organisers of the upcoming Glitter and Glow 70s and 80s night at Adavale Lane Community Hall invites the Parkes Shire community for a fun night out.</p>\\n

Organisers of the upcoming Glitter and Glow 70s and 80s night at Adavale Lane Community Hall invites the Parkes Shire community for a fun night out.

Adavale Lane Community Hall is hosting a Glitter and Glow 70s and 80s night
September 10, 2026 • 04:33

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES