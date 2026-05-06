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Trundle dazzled hundreds of fans once again as the world's only ABBA Festival made a spectacular return to its original home and the widest main street in NSW on Saturday.
It was all thanks to a very committed and hard working community volunteer group, the Trundle and District Progress Association aided by former locals and original founders Gary and Ruth Crowley.
And what's just as exciting, they have announced this much-loved event will be back in 2027.
The 2026 Trundle ABBA Festival wrapped up in style after nine hours of music, disco dancing, fashion and fun, cementing its reputation as one of regional Australia’s most joyful and vibrant community events.
Organisers described it as a resounding success after the festival couldn't go ahead last year when Parkes Shire Council was unable to continue funding the event.
Crowds travelled from across the Central West and beyond – many attending for the very first time – to experience the magic.
From young families to the young at heart, festivalgoers embraced the spirit of the occasion, stepping out in dazzling disco outfits they wouldn’t dare wear anywhere else.
Trundle’s main street was transformed into a sea of sequins, flares and dancing feet, as attendees sang along, laughed and truly danced their troubles away.
President of the Trundle and District Progress Association Peter Kelly said the festival delivered an unforgettable program, with standout performances, infectious energy and a warm, welcoming atmosphere that defines Trundle at its best.
Highlights included the ever-popular world record dance attempt and a stellar musical line-up that kept the crowd moving well into the night.
The ABBA Festival had generous support of regional sponsors and Parkes Shire Council.
This year’s event was made possible by the dedication of more than 30 community volunteers, who contributed hundreds of hours to bring the festival back to life.
Peter reflected on the importance of the event.
“Events like the ABBA Festival are so important for the economic and social wellbeing of our small community," he said.
"As well as bringing outside income into local businesses, they are part of the glue that bonds us together.
"Working together to achieve a common goal is hard work, but essential for social cohesion.
"A community that works together will stick together – and can play together.”
With such a successful year in the books, excitement is already building for the next celebration.
The Trundle ABBA Festival will return on Saturday, 1 May 2027 – so mark your calendars, start planning your outfits and get ready to do it all again.