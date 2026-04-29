The Trundle ABBA Festival will be bigger, brighter and bolder.

That's the promise from its new organisers the Trundle and District Progress Association as the town of 600 people throws open its doors and its hearts this Saturday.

Sequins, flares and feel-good vibes will take over the widest main street in NSW when the ABBA Festival returns to Forbes Street after a few rocky years - this time promising its biggest and most spectacular celebration yet.

With a powerhouse lineup, immersive experiences and a world-record dance attempt set to bring thousands together, this year’s festival is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of music, community and pure joy.

Headlining the festival is ABBASBACK, the internationally acclaimed ABBA tribute sensation.

With 15 years of performances across eight countries, sold-out shows and television appearances, ABBASBACK returns to Trundle with a full orchestra and choir, delivering a vibrant, authentic recreation of ABBA’s iconic live sound.

Expect precision musicianship, rich harmonies and an electrifying atmosphere that keeps audiences singing and dancing all night long.

Joining them are Handpicked, Orange’s premier high-voltage live act.

Featuring standout vocalist Cath Adams (top 16 finalist on The Voice), this powerhouse band delivers razor-tight musicianship, soaring vocals and a setlist packed with crowd favourites and unforgettable anthems.

Also taking the stage are Dirty Dark Horses, the Central West’s newest disco-inspired cover band. Fronted by powerhouse vocalists Kimberley Ryan and Ruth Virtue, and backed by a dynamic ensemble of seasoned musicians, the group delivers infectious disco energy, stunning four-part harmonies and unstoppable dancefloor grooves.

Rounding out the line-up is Easy Goin’, a dynamic three-piece from Parkes known for their genre-spanning sound, youthful energy and ability to ignite any crowd – from classic hits to rock and roll favourites and beyond.

In a festival highlight set to make history, attendees will be invited to take part in a World Record Dance Attempt, transforming Trundle’s main street into one giant dance floor.

Participants of all ages and abilities will join together to perform simple, fun choreography to ABBA classics Dancing Queen and Waterloo.

With practice videos already released, the event encourages everyone to get involved, no dance experience required.

“It’s not about perfection, it’s about participation,” organisers said.

“Whether you’re nailing every step or just swaying along, you’ll be part of something truly special.”

The packed festival program also features interactive experiences and entertainment for festivalgoers like 'I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do' vow renewals led by Parkes’ musical minister and choir, music competition with finalists performing live on the main stage, Fashions of the Festival, and an exclusive sneak peek of Sister Act presented by Parkes M and D.

There will be food, drinks and tasty treats, and most of all a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.

There are camping options and the Waterloo Express, a themed train journey complete with onboard entertainment to kickstart the celebration, will be departing from Orange and Parkes.

Shuttle bus services from Parkes and Forbes will also be available, making travel to Trundle easy and accessible.

The festivities begin even earlier with a Friday night ABBA Bingo fundraiser at the Trundle Golf Club and continue Saturday morning with a free community yoga session at Trundle Showground, ensuring a full weekend of fun and connection.

Pre-purchased adult tickets are $65, gate price is $80 and under 18s are free.

Festival and camping tickets can be found at https://trundleabbafestival.123tix.com.au/events.