A clucking good day at Homegrown

Cooke Park was a hive of activity for Homegrown Parkes on 12 September, coupled with glorious weather, it brought families and individuals out in droves. With more than 45 stallholders and food vendors, and variety of activities and entertainment, there was lots to see and do. In fact it was so busy many stall holders reported selling out of items before the conclusion of the event, and even the paint a chook kids activity ran out of cardboard chooks. Here are out photos from the day. Parkes Dance Co dancers performed for the crowds during Homegrown. Here are the Intermediate Troupe Jazz. Mikayla, Able and Ashton helped out on the Middleton Public School produce stall, selling their school grown fruit and vegetables. LEFT: Something you don't see everyday - Morgan Wright tried powering a juicer with the pedals of a special pushbike. RIGHT: What a star! Five-year-old Kennie Scott performed her jazz solo. The metal animals were very popular - Marg Applebee, Irene Trueber, Debbie and Craig Gould wanted some of their own. Parkes Dance Co Junior Troupe Jazz. Geoff Tanner juices oranges on the juicer powered by the pushbike, pedalled by Margot Jolly. Tyler Scott with Kieran, Bianca and Elaina Hawkins exploring Homegrown. LEFT: Parkes Dance Co Senior Troupe Lyrical. RIGHT: Harleigh Bennett performed her lyrical solo. The Crop Swap stall was again very popular, with Kerryn Hughes, Michelle Roberts and Mavis Moon. Daisy and Mila Cox were spotted at Homegrown in Cooke Park. Elly Downes, Lotti McGirr and Rubi McAuliffe hanging out at Homegrown. Young Aubree Vane-Tempest loved the soap and candle stall. Parkes Dance Co performers ready to go on stage at Homegrown. Parkes Dance Co Senior Troupe Jazz.