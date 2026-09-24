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A clucking good day at Homegrown

<p>The paint a chook kids activity was so popular they ran out of cardboard chooks - here is Piper Rudge with the new Lachlan Landcare coordinator Suzie Bunting. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>The paint a chook kids activity was so popular they ran out of cardboard chooks - here is Piper Rudge with the new Lachlan Landcare coordinator Suzie Bunting. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

The paint a chook kids activity was so popular they ran out of cardboard chooks - here is Piper Rudge with the new Lachlan Landcare coordinator Suzie Bunting. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham

This month's Homegrown Parkes event was up there with the best
September 24, 2026 • 03:59
Updated, September 24, 2026 • 04:00

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