Young hockey talent, Jett Johnstone had the incredible opportunity of playing in the Six Nations European Easter Tournament in Leuven Belgium.

Representing Australia in the U16 Joey's Jett was selected to be part of the team from his performance in the 2024 U16 National Championships in Hobart.

The Six Nations Tournament was held over four massive days where Jett and the Joey's had the chance to play against the top young hockey athletes from around the globe.

Before the tournament Jett and the team had the opportunity to visit Amsterdam Holland and Antwerp Belgium where they participated in training and trial games.

In trial games Joey's won 4-1 against Dutch club team Houten, 3-1 against U16 Netherlands at Kampong and 3-2 against U16 Belgium at Antwerp High Performance Centre.

Parkes Junior Hockey's last update about Jett's incredible opportunity was that Jett and the Joey's were playing in the bronze medal match at the Six Nations European Easter Tournament in Leuven.

Stay tuned, we plan to catch up with our recent young Aussie reps in hockey to hear all about their experiences.