The NSW Government has plans to cut 75 jobs at the EPA.

A proposed new operating model at the NSW Environment Protection Authority will result in the loss of 69 positions and six senior executive roles, impacting a total of 182 employees.

The loss represents eight per cent of the total EPA workforce of 885 staff, NSW EPA CEO Tony Chappel said.

He said the proposed changes were about setting up the EPA for the future.

“As the state’s independent environmental regulator, we need to change the way we operate to better deliver on our significant responsibilities – including the recent strengthening of environment protection laws across the state," he said.

"We also need to ensure a financially sustainable EPA model to meet budget targets."

Mr Chappel said the EPA will continue to prioritise its key regulatory priorities, including work in forestry, air and odour, radiation, noise, dangerous goods, pesticides, plastics, climate change, circular economy, waste, water, contaminated land and industrial chemicals.

And that these changes were not targeted at frontline or regional workers.

“These changes aim to bolster critical environmental protection capability and the delivery of our core regulatory functions," he said.

“We continue to engage with staff and unions throughout the consultation period."

More than 100 EPA workers rallied outside the EPA headquarters in Parramatta Square on 5 November to protest the devastating decision to cut critical environmental protection roles.

The Public Service Association general secretary Stewart Little said the government’s actions are "environmental vandalism" at a time when NSW faces growing environmental crises.

“Cutting these jobs doesn’t save money - it guarantees more environmental damage and health risks for the people of NSW," he said.

“NSW needs a stronger, not weaker, environmental watchdog."

The new model is not proposed to come into effect until the first half of 2026, subject to the outcomes of formal consultation.

Mr Chappel said impacted staff will continue in their roles until the mobility process is finalised.