Parkes Shire Council is calling on residents to help conserve biodiversity by preserving dead wood found in parks, reserves and along roadsides across the shire.

Council would like to remind residents that collecting firewood from public land, including national parks, state parks, natural reserves and roadsides within the Parkes Shire, is prohibited under the Local Government Act 1993 and can carry fines of up to $2200.

The reminder follows several recent reports of residents collecting roadside timber across the region.

While many residents rely on firewood as a low-cost heating source, the removal of dead wood, including standing dead trees and fallen timber, contributes to the decline of local ecosystems and has been identified as a significant factor in Australia’s biodiversity loss.

Deputy Mayor of Parkes Shire, Cr Marg Applebee, said dead trees and fallen timber play an essential role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

“Roadside vegetation and bushland corridors are incredibly important in a largely cleared agricultural landscape like ours. Protecting these areas helps preserve habitat for native wildlife and supports the long-term health of our environment.”

“Standing dead trees often contain hollows that provide shelter and nesting opportunities for insects, birds, reptiles and mammals. Their removal can lead to habitat loss, increased predation from feral animals such as cats and foxes, soil erosion and disruption to fragile ecosystems.”

“Similarly, fallen logs and coarse woody debris provide important foraging and habitat opportunities for many native species. Decaying timber also supports bacteria, fungi and other decomposers that are critical for nutrient cycling and maintaining healthy forest and woodland systems.”

Council is reminding residents that dead wood is not a sign of an unhealthy environment.

In fact, it is a natural and vital part of healthy bushland ecosystems, helping store carbon, stabilise soils and support countless native species.

Illegal firewood collection can also pose serious safety risks, particularly through improper chainsaw use and the danger of falling trunks and branches.

The forests and woodlands of the Western Slopes and Tablelands have been particularly impacted by firewood collection due to the presence of popular firewood species.

With much of the region already cleared for agricultural purposes, the continued removal of dead wood places additional

pressure on remaining habitat.

Council is concerned this activity may be adversely impacting a number of native species found across the Parkes Shire, including the swift parrot, superb parrot, squirrel glider, crimson rosella, rainbow lorikeet and sacred kingfisher.

Report evidence of illegal firewood collection to Council by emailing council@parkes.nsw.gov.au.