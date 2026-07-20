Parkes Shire Council is inviting the community to roll up their sleeves, get outdoors and help create a greener future by taking part in National Tree Day on Sunday, 26 July.

The community planting event, hosted by Parkes Shire Council and Central West Lachlan Landcare, will be held from 10am to 12pm on Akuna Road, near the Parkes Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Mayor Neil Westcott said National Tree Day is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors, meet new people and make a lasting contribution to the local environment.

"Whether you're a seasoned gardener or planting your very first tree, everyone is welcome," he said.

"It's a fun and rewarding morning where you can spend time with family and friends, meet other community members and help create a healthier environment for future generations.

"For more than a decade, volunteers have returned to this site each year, and it's incredible to see how those small seedlings have grown into thriving habitat for native wildlife.

"Every tree planted has played a part in transforming what was once a degraded area into the beautiful landscape we see today."

The planting site forms part of council's soon-to-be-opened wetlands development, with previous National Tree Day volunteers helping create a lasting environmental gift that the whole community can enjoy.

Eastern Australia remains one of the world's major deforestation hotspots, and local ecological communities, including Box Gum Grassy Woodland, have been reduced to just five per cent of their original extent.

Planting native trees and shrubs helps restore these important habitats and provides food and shelter for local wildlife.

"Every tree planted makes a difference. It's a simple way to give back to our environment while enjoying the many benefits of spending time outdoors. Together, we can create a greener, healthier and more beautiful Parkes Shire," Mayor Westcott said.

Participants are encouraged to register before the event through the National Tree Day website (nationaltreeday.org.au) by selecting 'Get Involved', 'Join a Planting', and searching for the Parkes site.

Volunteers should bring a hat, gloves and a water bottle. A free sausage sizzle and native plant giveaway will be provided on the day.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of National Tree Day, Australia's largest community tree planting event.

To celebrate the milestone, major sponsor Coles is offering participants the chance to win one of ten $250 Coles gift cards, with a total prize pool of $2500.