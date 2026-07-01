Parkes Shire Council is urging residents and landholders to remain vigilant in identifying and managing African boxthorn (Lycium ferocissimum), a highly invasive weed that continues to pose serious risks to the local environment, agricultural productivity and community safety.

African boxthorn is a woody, thorny shrub originally introduced to Australia from South Africa in the mid-1800s as a hedge plant.

It has since spread widely across NSW, particularly on the slopes and plains in regions like Parkes Shire.

This aggressive plant can grow up to five metres tall and forms dense, impenetrable thickets of rigid branches covered in large, sharp thorns.

It can be recognised by its bright green, fleshy leaves, pale lilac-to-white flowers, and distinctive orange-to-red berries that contain many seeds.

African boxthorn is regarded as a major environmental and agricultural weed across Australia.

Its impacts are wide-ranging and significant, and include:

Environmental damage: African Boxthorn invades native bushland, waterways, and reserves, outcompeting and displacing native vegetation. Dense infestations can alter habitat structure and reduce biodiversity by excluding other plant species.

Agricultural impacts: African Boxthorn reduces grazing capacity by restricting livestock movement and access to pasture and water. Its sharp thorns can injure animals and damage equipment, while dense growth can obstruct access to paddocks and fence lines.

Pest and biosecurity risks: The shrub provides ideal shelter for pest animals such as rabbits, foxes, and exotic birds, exacerbating biosecurity challenges. It also hosts insects such as fruit fly and tomato fly, increasing risks for horticulture.

Human health concerns: All parts of the plant are toxic to humans, and ingestion can cause nausea, breathing difficulties, and other symptoms.

African Boxthorn spreads rapidly via seeds contained in its berries. Birds and animals eat the fruit, dispersing the seeds over long distances. It can also regenerate from its root system, making it difficult to control once established.

Managing African boxthorn requires a coordinated, long-term approach. Key strategies include:

• Early detection and rapid removal to prevent plants from establishing.

• Mechanical control by physically removing plants, including roots.

• Chemical control through targeted herbicide applications.

• Ongoing monitoring and follow-up treatments to control regrowth and new seedlings.

New approaches, such as biological control using a rust fungus, have been trialled and introduced to help reduce the plant’s growth and spread over the long term.

Under the NSW Biosecurity Act 2015, council said all landholders have a responsibility to prevent the spread of priority weeds like African boxthorn.

Manager of Environment and Sustainability Michael Chambers said prevention remains the most cost-effective and impactful control method, with early intervention significantly reducing long-term management costs.

He encourages residents to learn how to identify African Boxthorn.

“African boxthorn is one of the most challenging invasive weeds affecting regional communities. Its ability to spread quickly, form dense thickets and harbour pests makes it a shared responsibility across the landscape," Mr Chambers said.

“If landholders regularly inspect their properties, particularly along fence lines, waterways and roadsides, that will go a long way towards managing this species.

“Any infestation should be removed promptly, and large infestations should be reported to council’s Biosecurity Team.”

Parkes Shire Council is committed to working with landholders, community groups and partner agencies to reduce the impacts of this weed and protect the region’s environment and agricultural productivity.

For more information or assistance contact Parkes Shire Council’s Biosecurity Team on 6861 2333 or visit Council’s website.