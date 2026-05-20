A tragedy that changed Parkes forever will be remembered on Saturday as the community gathers to officially open the new NSW State Emergency Service Parkes Unit headquarters.

It has been almost 57 years since the Billabong Creek tragedy of 31 May 1969, when a vehicle carrying 10 people to a school fete attempted to cross the Eugowra Road causeway before being swept away in floodwaters.

On that bitterly cold and wet day, local shopkeeper the late Bob Wenban heard police calling for help over the radio.

He left work, rushed home to collect his wetsuit and tinny, and headed to the scene where dozens of people stood helplessly on the creek bank.

Joined by future rescue squad members Neil Parker and Desmond Sharpe, the men entered the raging water to help rescue survivors. Three people sadly lost their lives.

The tragedy deeply affected the town and exposed the urgent need for trained local rescuers, proper equipment and an organised emergency response capability.

It became the catalyst for the formation of the Parkes and District Volunteer Rescue Squad in the same year.

That grassroots volunteer service later evolved into today’s NSW SES Parkes Unit in the early 1990s.

Original rescue squad member Neil Parker said the events of that day never left the community.

“If we had an organised team and even a little bit of equipment, we could have got the car out and helped those people much sooner,” Mr Parker said.

“There were plenty of people around at the site [of the tragedy], but there was no equipment or expertise".

Mr Parker said the freezing cold conditions meant he stood on shards of glass from the shattered windscreen for up to six hours without realising it.

“I was still pulling pieces of glass from the soles of my feet 10 days later,” he said.

Original Parkes Rescue Squad volunteer Neil Parker with Parkes SES Unit volunteer Allan Draper discuss the changes and innovations in equipment over their time during a tour of the new building.

Founding Parkes SES Unit volunteer and former Parkes Unit Commander Allan Draper, who joined the service 42 years ago, said the unit’s early members built capability through being innovative and determined.

Now, NSW SES volunteers are supported by modern rescue equipment, specialised vehicles and purpose-built facilities, a significant advancement from the grassroots beginnings of the original rescue squad.

“Back then we had to make do with whatever we could get our hands on. If we found something useful, we’d paint it yellow, claim it our own and call it rescue equipment,” Mr Draper said.

“Our blokes were practical men. They didn’t wait around for someone else to solve the problem, they built what they needed and got on with the job.”

Today, the Parkes Unit is made up of 23 female members and 19 male members, reflecting the significant evolution of the service over the decades.

Mr Draper said the transformation of the unit over time had been remarkable.

“To see where the unit is now, with modern trucks, equipment and proper facilities, is something the original members would never have imagined," he said.

"I don’t think Bob Wenban would believe how far the Parkes rescue squad has come.”

Parkes Champion Post articles June 1969.

Mr Draper said he was among the only members to have served from all three Parkes rescue buildings across the unit’s history.

“I was there when we were housed in an old Methodist church at the top of town, the flood-prone former shed and now this new state-of-the-art facility.”

Over the decades, the rescue squad and later NSW SES Parkes Unit have gone on to protect lives, homes, farms and businesses during floods, storms, road crashes and other emergencies across the region.

Current Parkes Unit Commander Kim Palmer said the official opening of the new headquarters was an exciting milestone for the unit and a chance to reflect on how far the local capability has come.

“This is a proud moment for our unit and for the wider Parkes community,” Inspector Palmer said.

“Our new headquarters means we are better equipped to respond to emergencies, with more space to train, grow our membership and continue building our capability into the future.

“The members are incredibly excited to settle into the new building and make it our home. Every vehicle, boat and piece of equipment plays a role in helping us protect the community and they are very much part of our team.

“Most of all, I am proud of our volunteers. They answer calls for help at all hours, miss family dinners and special occasions, and take time away from work to support others. Their commitment to this community is amazing.”

The official opening of the Parkes Unit will take place on Saturday morning, in the same week the service marked Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day, 20 May).

Founding members and current volunteers will come together to celebrate the opening of the new facility, with both historic and current fleet vehicles on display, followed by the unveiling of an official plaque.