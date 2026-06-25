SES volunteers have been recognised for their service through the prolonged and devastating flood events of late 2022.

The Premier's Flood Emergency Citation has been awarded to 60 members of the State Emergency Service with Forbes hosting the cluster presentation for our local unit along with Parkes, Trundle, Gooloogong, Grenfell and Peak Hill units, Lachlan Capability and Southern Zone.

The citation recognises the exceptional service and resilience demonstrated by volunteers and staff from emergency service organisations, defence force personnel, eligible community-based organisations and spontaneous volunteers who responded to those floods.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ben Lavender, NSW SES Southern Zone Acting Zone Commander, thanked award recipients for their ongoing contributions to their communities and to the SES.

The citations acknowledge long nights away from family and call-outs in the middle of dinner, he added, paying tribute to the families who support volunteers as well.

Floods impact those personally impacted but also their families, friends, and the community as a whole, he acknowledged.

"That's why each and every one of you turn up - go out in those boats, to those rescues, to the tree that's fallen through someone's house - and serve your community," he said.

Deputy Zone Commander for the Lachlan Command, Kira Lynch and Southern Zone Acting Zone Commander Acting Chief Superintendent Ben Lavender with Geoffrey Steventon, Monica Steffan, Kathryn Read, Tanya Jones and Joanne accepting the award on behalf of the late David Marks. Deputy Zone Commander for the Lachlan Command, Kira Lynch and Southern Zone Acting Zone Commander Acting Chief Superintendent Ben Lavender with Trundle recipients Tracey Farrar, Ashton McMaster, Shane Cowle, Jaxson Whiley, Michael O'Bryan and Karl Turner. Deputy Zone Commander for the Lachlan Command, Kira Lynch and Southern Zone Acting Zone Commander Acting Chief Superintendent Ben Lavender with Peak Hill's Kim Edwards, Cassandra Barwick and Binda Cluster Commander Glen Morgan. Senior Group Officer Leanne Field. Parkes volunteer David Law. Parkes volunteer Jeff Field. Parkes volunteer Brooke Martin. Parkes volunteer Matthew Hando. Deputy Zone Commander for the Lachlan Command Kira Lynch accepts her citation from Southern Zone Acting Zone Commander Acting Chief Superintendent Ben Lavender.

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM paid tribute to the award recipients.

"SES is always ready to respond to anything - storms, floods and accidents in the community," she said.

"The role SES has to safeguard our lives and property is unparalleled.

"Many times I've been shoulder to shoulder with the SES at the headquarters of these disasters, and would like to acknowledge the sacrifices you volunteers and your families make, especially in small towns - and the job that you do is pretty tough."

Mayor Miller also recognised the countless hours of training, operations and community education SES volunteers give their time to.

"You are always here for your community, for those late nights, weekends, and during severe weather events," she said.

Parkes recipients accepting awards on the night were Senior Group Officer Leanne Field, Jeff Field, Jeremy Head, Matthew Hando, Brooke Martin, and now Lachlan Command Deputy Zone Commander Superintendent Kira Lynch.

Peak Hill recipients accepting awards on the night were Binda Cluster Commander Glen Morgan, Sherry Morgan, Cassandra Barwick and Inspector Kim Edwards.

Trundle unit recipients on the night were William Bishop, Inspector Karl Turner, Donald Wright, Shane Cowle, Ashton McMaster, Charlica Schnitger, Tracey Farrar, Jaxson Whiley, Senior Group Officer Michael O'Bryan.

Citations were also presented to:

Lachlan Capability Unit: Monica Steffan, Cliff Green and Geoffrey Steventon.

The late David Marks was honoured for his service. Dave dedicated his time and expertise to supporting the Parkes air base as a beacon radio officer, where his specialised radio skills played a vital role in enabling safe and effective rescue and resupply tasking. His citation was accepted by his wife Joanne Bourke.

Southern Zone: Kathryn Read and Chief Inspector Tanya Jones.

Forbes unit: Inspector Roc Walshaw, Senior Group Officer Greg Schaefer, Julie Smith, Liesl Ware, Rebecca Saleh, Christopher Hodge and Ryan Jones.

Roc's late wife Vera Walshaw was also recognised with a citation. Vera devoted herself to tending to the needs and welfare of those around her, making it her priority to ensure everyone was fed and cared for.

Gooloogong unit: Laura Tandy.

Grenfell unit: Patricia Brown, Senior Group Officer Robert Ricketts, Howard Hunter, David Sheehan, Inspector Graham Lamb and Senior Group Officer Warwick Frame.

The late Warwick Simpson was honoured for his service in flooding at Grenfell and Bimbi. He attended many incidents of cars stuck in floodwater and sandbagging properties.

Mr Simpson's experience and local knowledge was vital for the unit's operational response, and his award was accepted by his sister Christine.

Deputy Zone Commander for the Lachlan Command, Kira Lynch, said the local knowledge each volunteer brought to the flood response in their own community was vital.

“The knowledge in this room of flooding within this area is awe-inspiring,” Ms Lynch said.

She added that local volunteers had demonstrated exactly what the SES stood for during emergencies.

“You demonstrated what it means to be SES volunteers, calm under pressure, committed to your community, and always willing to step forward when it matters most,” Ms Lynch said.