Residents around the region are being encouraged to head down to the upcoming Rural Fire Service's (RFS) Get Ready Weekend to meet their local RFS volunteers, ask questions about bush and grass fire risk and receive practical advice about preparing their home, property and family before the fire season.

Several brigades across the Mid Lachlan Valley will be participating in Get Ready Weekend this year:

– Tottenham Rural Fire Brigade – Saturday 19 September at the brigade station, 78 Moodana Street, Tottenham.

– Back Yamma Rural Fire Brigade – Saturday 19 September at the brigade station, 1034 Newell Highway, Daroobalgie.

– Mid Lachlan Support Brigade – Saturday 19 September, location to be confirmed.

– Parkes Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade – Sunday 20 September at the brigade station, 4 Hanlon Street, Parkes.

RFS Mid Lachlan Valley Acting Operational Officer Scott Baker said the Get Ready Weekend is a great opportunity to come along, meet your local RFS volunteers and have a conversation about preparing for the coming fire season.

“Our volunteers know their local communities and the fire risks within their areas, and they can provide practical advice about some of the simple things you can do around your property before summer," Mr Baker said.

“Whether you live in town, on a rural residential property or operate a farming enterprise, there are steps you can take now to reduce your risk and make sure you know what you will do if a fire threatens.

“You can also learn more about Bush Fire Survival Plans, the Australian Fire Danger Rating System and the different ways you can stay informed during an emergency.

“I encourage residents across the Mid Lachlan Valley to visit one of our participating brigades during Get Ready Weekend. Come along, meet our volunteers, ask questions and make sure you and your family are prepared,” Mr Baker said.

Get Ready Weekend events can include demonstrations, displays, family-friendly activities and practical preparedness information, providing an opportunity for community members to learn more about their local fire risk.

Mr Baker said bush fire preparedness remained a shared responsibility.

“Our RFS volunteers and partner agencies will continue preparing for the season and monitoring conditions, but preparedness starts at home as well,” Mr Baker said.

“A few simple jobs completed now can make a significant difference later. Know your risk, prepare your property, have a plan and know where you will get your information if a fire occurs.”