National Emergency Medal extended to central west flood heroes

The heroes of the November 2022 central west flood emergency are now eligible for the National Emergency Medal. A delighted Andrew Gee MP described it as a win for fairness and justice when he made the announcement on social media. The appeal went all the way to His Majesty The King to get the necessary changes made before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote to Her Excellency the Governor-General making a formal recommendation. "For years, I’ve been fighting to get our local heroes the recognition they so richly deserve for their bravery during the November 2022 floods," Mr Gee said. Once His Majesty King Charles made the legislative change, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote to Her Excellency the Governor-General recommending that she declare the November 2022 flooding events in Central West New South Wales as a nationally-significant emergency for the purposes of the National Emergency Medal. Mr Gee described the announcement as a massive win for the region and a win for fairness and justice. On 14 November 2022 there were more than 120 helicopter rescues in Eugowra alone - and neighbours risked everything to save neighbours. More than 700 residents were evacuated and 200 homes were severely impacted. "When those devastating storm and floodwaters hit Eugowra, Molong, Cudal, Canowindra, Manildra, Forbes, Cowra, Parkes and many places in between - our communities stepped up," Mr Gee said. "Our local heroes didn't hesitate when the waters rose, and it was plain wrong that they were locked out of this medal while other regions were recognised." The medal is an operational service medal recognising significant or sustained service to others in response to declared nationally significant emergencies in Australia. Extending eligibility to the central west floods is the result of work between the Australian government and the independent National Emergency Medal committee. Recognition extends to frontline emergency responders, as well as volunteers and community support workers who also assisted. Information on the National Emergency Medal is available on the Office of the Official Secretary to the Governor-General website at National Emergency Medal. Ensuring responders who assisted in the Cabonne, Forbes, Lachlan, Cowra and Parkes local government areas between 14 November 2022 and 27 November 2022 will have the opportunity to be recognised with the medal. Once a declaration is made, eligible organisations can apply online. Assistant Minister Patrick Gorman said frontline responders, volunteers and community support workers deserved recognition for their support of their communities. "The flooding in Central West New South Wales in 2022 was devastating for the region, but many people rose to the occasion in service of their community," he said. "Whether they were a first responder, a volunteer, or neighbours helping neighbours, they went out of their way to help their fellow Australians in need." The declaration of the National Emergency Medal for the event ensures there is long-lasting, formal recognition for these local heroes. "I encourage anyone with friends, family or colleagues who made an outstanding contribution in this event to nominate them on the Governor-General’s website," Mr Gorman said. "To everyone who did so much to help so many in the face of such loss and tragedy: this medal is for you," Mr Gee said. "Your courage, kindness, and compassion were extraordinary, and our entire region is so proud and grateful." Go online to www.gg.gov.au/australian-honours-and-awards/national-emergency-medal and select the November 2022 central west floods.