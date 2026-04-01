A man has experienced an incredibly lucky escape after being stuck down a muddy embankment on Renshaw McGirr Way for three days.

NSW Ambulance responded to an incident on Renshaw McGirr Way at Curra Creek - about 11km south of Wellington and 99km north of Parkes - at 7.45am last Thursday, involving a 54-year-old man whose car had flipped down an embankment last Monday (23 March).

Despite being able to self-extricate from the rapidly sinking vehicle, he did not have time to retrieve his phone to call Triple Zero (000).

Paramedics treated the man in the creek for dehydration and hypothermia.

With his car almost completely submerged, and with multiple injuries that made climbing back up to the road impossible, it was only the luck of a local farmer checking his fence that the injured man was discovered.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was airlifted by a Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter to Royal North Shore Hospital.

“The gentleman was dehydrated and hypothermic, as well as suffering chest and limb injuries,” Inspector Sally Lapins said in a NSW Ambulance statement.

“He was fully assessed and made comfortable before being airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition.”