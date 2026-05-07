The NSW State Emergency Service unit in Parkes is inviting the community to join them to gain hands-on skills to prepare for, respond to and recover from storms and floods.

Volunteers are hosting a Get Ready Workshop this Saturday from 9am until 1pm at the Parkes Zone Office at 55 Matthews Street.

This is your opportunity to connect with others in your community to learn how you can prepare yourself and your household for severe weather events.

Participants in the workshop will learn practical skills to help keep themselves and their family safe such as:

• Sandbagging techniques

• Gutter cleaning and ladder safety

• Understanding warnings and preparing your emergency kit

• The dangers of driving through floodwater

Volunteers will also help you get started with a few essentials for your emergency kit.

If you're interested in taking part, please register at https://forms.office.com/r/EFWXGqXe9E.