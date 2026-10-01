Fatality on Newell Highway south of Forbes

A man has died while moving sheep south of Forbes. Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, about 65km south of Forbes in the Wirrinya area, about 11.15am last Friday. Tragically, a road train had collided with a quad bike while sheep were being moved and the rider died at the scene. The truck driver – a man aged in his 20s – was uninjured and taken to West Wyalong Hospital for mandatory testing. Police are investigating the crash, which closed the highway south of Forbes for a number of hours. A report will be prepared for the coroner. Cattle killed in road train rollover A number of cattle have died after a road train rolled while travelling between Trundle and Tullamore on the evening of Friday 18 September. Emergency services were called to the Bogan Way about 9.30pm. When police arrived they found a number of deceased and trapped animals. Some animals had also been thrown from the truck. The driver was uninjured and was able to release himself from the truck's cabin. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and its cause is still under investigation. Officers had to euthanise a number of cattle at the scene.