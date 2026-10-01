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Fatality on Newell Highway south of Forbes

<p>File photo.</p>\\n
<p>File photo.</p>\\n

File photo.

A road train collided with a quad bike, killing a man on the Newell Highway south of Forbes
October 1, 2026 • 01:09

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