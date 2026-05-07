Calling all amateur youth actors across the region.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils are on the search for youth actors to star in this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program.

The Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor is encouraging local up-and-coming youth actors to audition to be part of this road safety initiative which has seen a 27 per cent reduction in crashes involving young drivers since its inception more than 10 years ago.

"We are looking for four new actors to join our team and are holding auditions on Tuesday, 12 May from 5pm-8pm at the Parkes SES shed in Boyd Circuit," she said.

"The auditions will give participants an overview of all aspects of the project, then youth actors will take part in both filmed and live ad-lib exercises.

"The youth actors will also undergo road crash rescue training to see what it's going to be like being cut out of a car and removed on a spine board.

"We are hoping to uncover some undiscovered talent who will bring something new to mock crash. So, if you are interested in getting involved and are over the age of 16 be sure to register and come along," Ms Suitor said.

The program offers youth actors experience with filming as well as a live performance.

The live mock crash demonstration will be held at Parkes High School on Monday, 17 August.

Pre-registration for the auditions is essential.

Contact Ms Suitor on either 6861 2364 or Melanie.Suitor@parkes.nsw.gov.au for more information and to book your place.