Young people had the opportunity to speak to MPs on issues that matter to them at the Legislative Council's regional roadshow in Cowra.

The event held on 17 June featured both a youth forum and public speaking competition, where more than 60 students from the Central West, Riverina and wider region shared ideas, debated important issues and developed their leadership skills.

Parkes High School, Parkes Christian School and Red Bend Catholic College leaders were among those present, and Rhys Hutchins from Parkes High was one of the standout speakers on the day.

Coco Byrnes represented Parkes Christian School.

Ben Franklin MLC President of the Legislative Council was host as students raised issues such as cost of living and financial stress; employment opportunities and future pathways; cost and accessibility of university or TAFE; housing affordability; and mental health and wellbeing.

Leaders there to hear from students included Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, members of the Legislative Council Cate Faehrmann and Scott Barrett along with Office for Youth manager, director Julia Ryan, NSW Advocate for Children and Young People Katherine McKernan and Office of the Black Rod director Kate Mihaljek.

Fourteen students - one from each school - then showcased their communication skills and leadership potential in the public speaking competition.

Gabriella Periera, Red Bend Catholic College captain, in the public speaking competition.

Taking out first place was Bella Starr from Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, with her speech titled Chasing Windmills.

The win earns Bella a place in the state final, which will be held in the Legislative Chamber at Parliament House in December.

The competition also produced joint runners-up, with Rhys from Parkes and Jonah Grimshaw from Condobolin High School both recognised for their speeches on the topic Unread.

Parkes Christian School was represented by Coco Byrnes and Red Bend by captain Gabriella Pereira.

The regional roadshows are being held in seven regional centres throughout 2026.

Parkes High School representatives (front) during the youth forum.

Organisers praised all participants for the high standard of competition, noting the confidence and maturity displayed by each student.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said hearing directly from students was one of the most valuable parts of the day.

The event highlighted the depth of talent among young people across regional NSW and provided a platform for students to develop and showcase their public speaking skills.