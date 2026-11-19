Applications for the 2027 Jack Scoble Scholarships are officially open. The Jack Scoble Scholarship Fund is an annual initiative designed to support local students pursuing further education and training. Named in honour of long-serving councillor, mayor of Parkes from 1966 to 1979 and community advocate Jack Scoble, the scholarships celebrate his legacy of championing opportunities for young people across the Parkes Shire. The scholarships are open to students residing in the Parkes Shire who demonstrate a strong commitment to their studies and a passion for contributing to the community. The scholarships provide financial assistance to help cover expenses associated with higher education or vocational training, empowering local youth to pursue their chosen pathways. Between 2006 and 2026, $176,000 was awarded to local students through the fund, with $15,000 available in the 2027 scholarship round. Previous scholarship recipient Naomi Dunn said the scholarship provided both financial support and peace of mind as she began university. “The Jack Scoble Scholarship has assisted me tremendously this year by not only alleviating some of the financial pressures associated with moving away from home and starting university, but also by relieving the mental load associated with finances, enabling me to direct more focus towards my studies," she said. “I really appreciate this support from my community and would highly recommend that anyone considering applying does so, as it is a straightforward process supported by lovely people.” Fellow scholarship recipient Lara Smith said the scholarship helped ease the transition into a completely new environment. “The scholarship has helped so much this year in a time where I was placed into such a new environment," she said. "It offered financial security, giving me peace of mind and allowing me focus more on achieving academically. “I would encourage other students to apply, particularly if they are at the beginning of their university journey as a big learning curve is ahead of them.” Mayor of Parkes Shire, Neil Westcott, encouraged eligible students to apply and take advantage of the opportunities the scholarships provide. “The Jack Scoble Scholarships are a testament to the values of community spirit and education that Jack held dear. Through these scholarships, we aim to help our local young people achieve their ambitions and make meaningful contributions to our community,” he said. Since its establishment, the Jack Scoble Scholarship Fund has provided significant support to local students pursuing tertiary and vocational education, helping them achieve their educational goals and invest in their futures. Eligible applicants can find more information and application details on Parkes Shire Council's website www.parkes.nsw.gov.au or contact council on (02) 6861 2333. Applications close on Friday 15 January at 10am.