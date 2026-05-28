Forbes High School has hosted more than 80 principals and school leaders from across the central west as part of the 2026 Schools Roadshow.

Local school leaders met with colleagues from Canowindra and Cowra to Cudal to share insights with NSW Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar and the executive team, who are touring the state.

Mr Dizdar said the roadshow played a critical role in strengthening the system by listening to those closest to students.

He said it was good to be back in Forbes, having visited during challenging times including flooding, to see the generation work the community and school have done.

"We chose Forbes High School as the location because Kathleen (Maksymczuk) and the team here are doing a tremendous job growing great outcomes and opportunities for students," he said.

Forbes is one of 33 high schools sharing in $100 million for infrastructure upgrades to inspire high potential and gifted education - and that was another reason for choosing it as host for the gathering.

Forbes was one of 10 locations for the roadshow and Mr Dizdar said it was important it come to rural and regional areas.

There was a Q and A opportunity for principals to provide feedback on the supports they're looking for, as well as roundtable discussions seeking solutions to the challenges.

"I get to really unpack with our principals where we’re at, what’s working really solidly with the plan for public ed, and where our challenges are," Mr Dizdar said.

"I’ve been a principal and have led a public school and these days are important for the collegial aspect as well."

At the Forbes event, Mr Dizdar highlighted key achievements across NSW public schools, including strong student growth in NAPLAN and the successful expansion of the Inspire program for high potential and gifted students.

“We are committed to ensuring every student-regardless of their postcode or background-has access to a world-class public education,” he said.

“It's inspiring to see so many school leaders coming together with a shared purpose to improve outcomes for every student.”

Guests enjoyed school-grown pumpkin soup topped with caramelised onions and crunchy chickpeas, served with herbed focaccia chips

Forbes High's Year 11 hospitality students had the chance to shine on the day - catering for the road show under the expert guidance of Mrs Coote and Mrs Hollstein.

Guests enjoyed school-grown pumpkin soup topped with caramelised onions and crunchy chickpeas, served with herbed focaccia chips; an Asian chicken salad; pulled pork sliders and more.

They served scones with jam, Chantilly cream and fresh fruit, as well as a gluten-free option with raspberry friands.

On their facebook page, Forbes High School said the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting not only the outstanding quality of the food but also the professionalism exhibited by our Hospitality team.

Year 12 Hospitality students successfully ran the Skills hospitality van, serving a range of delicious hot and cold beverages to attendees throughout the event.

One group even had the honour of teaching Mr Dizdar to make his first coffee using a commercial coffee machine.