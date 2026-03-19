Charles Sturt University in Wagga has just held its 27th HSC Chemistry Days, attended by Year 11 and 12 students from across the state, including a cohort from Parkes Christian School.

The university hosted up to 200 chemistry students in February, all to help inspire the next generation of scientists.

More than 5000 high school students have participated in the program since it started in 1999.

The program provides laboratory experiences that connect classroom learning with real-world applications in agriculture, food, sustainability and emerging technologies.

These HSC Chemistry Days stem from a partnership between the Eastern Riverina Science Teachers Association (ERSTA) and the chemistry discipline at Charles Sturt, and show students how scientific skills translate directly into careers that contribute to everyday life in regional NSW.

Potential career pathways include agricultural and environmental monitoring, laboratory management, quality control, research, and secondary science teaching.

The university provides access to staff, equipment and facilities so Year 11 and 12 students can complete some of their HSC chemistry studies.

Course director of the Bachelor of Science with Charles Sturt’s School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences Dr Celia Barril said these days play a pivotal role for students in regional, rural and remote areas being able to study HSC chemistry.

“As well as meeting a need for our community, our goal is to inspire the next generation,” Dr Barril said.

“Students get to complete some of their HSC chemistry studies using high-end equipment in our state-of-the-art laboratories. Students also get to experience our Wagga Wagga campus and talk about careers and study paths.”

Dr Barril said after almost 30 years of the program, she is hopeful more than a few students have been inspired to pursue a career in science or a science-related field.

“We’ve opened students’ minds to chemistry’s relevance and how exciting it actually is,” she said.

“The program is about engaging with and supporting our community. It really exemplifies the passion and values of educators within ERSTA and Charles Sturt.”

The soon-to-be-launched, revitalised Bachelor of Science – featuring an exciting suite of new majors – Dr Barril said, will further Charles Sturt’s commitment to providing a flexible pathway into science careers that support regional communities.

The revitalised degree will be available for study from 2027 and is designed specifically for regional and rural students that leads to regional roles in agriculture and environmental science, education and science teaching, and renewable energy, sustainability and emerging technologies.