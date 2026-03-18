The new preschool at Parkes East Public School is now in place, its structure coming together over the weekend.

The building was constructed off-site and transported in 11 sections by trucks from Adelaide, arriving in Parkes for assembly and installation last Friday.

The logistics behind the mammoth task is interesting.

Eleven flat top trucks parked at truck stops about 20km south on the Newell Highway, awaiting their call-in to begin the next step of the NSW Government project.

Piece by piece was lifted and lowered into position atop of 74 concrete piers by a mobile telescopic crane roughly 40 metres high, the first three sections done on Friday afternoon.

The remaining sections were craned-in over the weekend and securely connected to form the completed structure.

The first of 11 sections of the new Parkes East Public School preschool arrived on-site at 4.50pm on Friday, marking the next big step in the project. 74 concrete piers awaited the arrival and installation of its new preschool structure it will support at Parkes East Public School. The first of 11 sections of the new Parkes East Public School preschool arrived on-site at 4.50pm on Friday from Adelaide. The first section of the Parkes East Public School preschool. The first section of the Parkes East Public School preschool. The second section arrived on Friday afternoon. One by one flat top trucks arrived onsite at Parkes East Public School for the sections to be craned-into place. The first of 11 sections of the new Parkes East Public School preschool arrived on-site at 4.50pm on Friday, marking the next big step in the project. The first three sections of 11 sections of the new preschool were lifted into place on Friday afternoon. The third section was carefully lowered into position on Friday afternoon. The third section was carefully lowered into position on Friday afternoon. The new preschool taking shape - here we have the outdoor deck of the facility facing what will become the outdoor play area. One of the final sections left to be assembled and installed on Sunday afternoon. Eleven flat top trucks with sections of the new public preschool for Parkes waited at truck stops on the Newell Highway for the call. Eleven flat top trucks with sections of the new public preschool for Parkes waited at truck stops on the Newell Highway for the call. Eleven flat top trucks with sections of the new public preschool for Parkes waited at truck stops on the Newell Highway for the call. Eleven flat top trucks with sections of the new public preschool for Parkes waited at truck stops on the Newell Highway for the call.

The technique is called Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) and allows the preschool to be built faster, significantly reducing noise, traffic movements and disruptions to the community and school environment.

MMC helps provide high-quality educational facilities which are more efficient and environmentally responsible.

It's all part of the government’s historic $769 million investment to build 100 new public preschools across the state by early 2027.

“The preschool will accommodate up to 80 children a week, providing high quality early learning support for local children as they transition into kindergarten, while easing pick-up and drop-off pressures for parents," said a spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education.

As of this month three quarters of state’s 100 new public preschools are under construction.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said every child should have access to high-quality early learning.

“With construction underway at 75 of our 100 new public preschools, thousands of families across the state will soon have access to high-quality early education close to home," Ms Car said.

“Together with our historic investment in school infrastructure, the Minns Labor Government is working hard to give every child in NSW the best start in life.”

Parkes East Public School principal Michael Ostler is looking forward to the day the new preschool opens its doors.

"This will be a big asset for our school, town and community," he said.

The new preschool is located in the school grounds at the boundary facing Renshaw McGirr Way, and is expected to be completed in time for day one of Term 1 in 2027.

Studies have shown that children who attend a quality preschool program for at least 600 hours in the year before kindergarten are able to start school with the skills they need to learn and succeed at school and later in life.