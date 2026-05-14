Nurturing young minds for more than 40 years saw two teachers recognised with one of Phil Donato's Community Recognition Awards.

The Orange MP hosted his annual electorate awards in January where Sue Gersbach and Rhonda Harpley from Parkes East Public School were among the 97 recipients recognised, 18 of which are from Parkes.

Acknowledged for outstanding service or a significant achievement, Mr Donato first announces the recognition of deserving individuals in NSW Parliament for the public record.

His speeches on Mrs Gersbach and Miss Harpley were delivered on 19 February last year.

Mr Donato said the pair's remarkable teaching milestone was a testament to their passion and dedication to education.

Mrs Gersbach discovered her passion for teaching as a Sunday school teacher, going on to study and then start her career at Wellington before a stint at West Dubbo.

Eventually she secured a position at Parkes East Public where she has become a beloved member of the faculty.

"Mrs Gersbach has demonstrated her belief in the importance of sharing knowledge and this has had an enduring impact on her students," Mr Donato said.

"Mrs Gersbach should be proud of her role in shaping the lives of so many children.

"Her dedication in a profession that is not without its challenges is inspirational. I thank her for her dedication and commitment."

Phil Donato recognised and thanked teacher Rhonda Harpley for her more than 40 years of service and dedication.

Miss Harpley, who grew up in Eugowra, began her teaching career at Schofields in Sydney but after three years, applied for a transfer to return the country.

She was given the opportunity to start at Parkes East Public School, where she stayed ever since.

What Miss Harpley loves most about teaching is watching her students learn and grow.

"She has also enjoyed teaching the children of former students... making her a stalwart of the Parkes community," Mr Donato said.

"Miss Harpley should be proud of her long career and the positive impact she has had on her students' lives.

"Her significant years of service are an inspiration, and I thank her for this amazing service."