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Dusty’s million-dollar moment

<p>Dusty Langby and his mum Sarah met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday morning after walking 540km from Warren to Canberra for Little Wings. PHOTO: Facebook</p>\\n
<p>Dusty Langby and his mum Sarah met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday morning after walking 540km from Warren to Canberra for Little Wings. PHOTO: Facebook</p>\\n

Dusty Langby and his mum Sarah met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday morning after walking 540km from Warren to Canberra for Little Wings. PHOTO: Facebook

Dusty Langby has arrived in Canberra and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has agreed to match his fundraising dollar for dollar
Christine Little
September 16, 2026 • 07:16

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