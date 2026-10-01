Drive safely this long weekend

Motorists are being reminded that double demerit points will be in place over the October long weekend with police targeting speed, seatbelts, illegal mobile phone use and motorcyclists not wearing helmets. Double demerit points will be in force for four days commencing on Friday 2 October and ending on Monday 5 October (inclusive). Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Mitchell Gage said there will be more police on the road which means a greater chance of drivers being caught if they are doing the wrong thing. "No-one wants to get a fine, lose their licence or worse still be involved in a crash. So, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel, don't speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions, make sure you're well rested and if you've been drinking or have taken drugs - don't drive," Sergeant Gage said. Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire councils' road safety and injury prevention officer, Melanie Suitor, is encouraging all road users to stay safe this October long weekend. "People may think that it is never going to happen to them – but the statistics tell a different story," Ms Suitor said. "Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we do every day, but because you don't crash every time you get behind the wheel people do become blasé about the risks. "Remember to slow down, schedule plenty of breaks during your trip, limit distractions in the car, don’t drink and drive and ensure all your passengers are wearing their seatbelt." With the spring school holidays in full swing, NSW Police Force and Transport for NSW are urging motorists to slow down, plan ahead and drive to the conditions. So far this year 253 people have lost their lives on NSW roads, which is eight more than the same period last year (as of midnight Tuesday 22 September). Commander of the Traffic and Highway Patrol, Assistant Commissioner David Driver, is urging all road users to take personal responsibility and caution for their actions and keep safety as the top priority. “Police want everyone to get to their destination safely and to enjoy the school holidays. During the school holidays police will have a particular focus on speed enforcement, general compliance and roadside alcohol and drug testing,” AC Driver said. “Our message is clear and simple. Police will not tolerate actions that place other road users at risk. Make sensible decisions, follow the road rules and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. "Together, we can keep our roads safe for everyone." Secretary of Transport for NSW, Josh Murray echoed NSW Police’s appeal saying one death on NSW roads is one too many. “We expect to see more traffic on the roads for school holidays and it’s important everyone is patient and takes care when travelling,” Mr Murray said. “Everyone deserves to get home safely – whether it’s a short trip to the shops or a longer journey for a school holiday escape. "Please take care on the roads, the choices you make can be the difference between life and death."