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Drive safely this long weekend

<p>Motorists are being reminded that double demerit points will be in place over the October long weekend.</p>\\n
<p>Motorists are being reminded that double demerit points will be in place over the October long weekend.</p>\\n

Motorists are being reminded that double demerit points will be in place over the October long weekend.

NSW Police are urging motorists to slow down and drive safely during the school holidays and long weekend
October 1, 2026 • 01:02

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