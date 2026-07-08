Parkes had such a good drenching last Wednesday night, it caused havoc for school bus runs on our rural roads the following morning.

Fields and ovals were soaked too, Parkes Shire Council closing them until they reviewed them again on Friday.

25.6mm was recorded over a matter of hours at the Parkes Airport that evening last week but it wasn't this downpour alone that made things a little soggy for locals.

Parkes had two good days of rain for the start of July, with 17.6mm falling 24 hours prior - the total tallied and recorded by 9am 1 July.

All up it's so far amounted to just over 43mm of rain for the month, following on from the 60.2mm received across June.

The rain clouds were wide spread across the region too.

While Peak Hill only had 10mm - and 14mm 24 hours prior - heading north to Dubbo there were 15mm and out towards Cowra, 15.8mm falls.

But just over at Grenfell was the heaviest with 36mm recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology last Wednesday into Thursday.

Orange had the next highest with 27.4mm, and Forbes received 22.4mm while Condobolin got 18.4mm.

Parkes has also had its chilliest morning so far this year, on Sunday when temperatures dropped to 0.2 degrees and the day only peaked at 15.6 degrees. The maximum temperature on Saturday never passed 12.9 degrees.

Though it's been close, until this last week, 19 April by far had the coldest start at 0.3 degrees.