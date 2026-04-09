Work to deepen the launch channel at Lake Endeavour will begin on Monday.

There will be no public access to the dam during construction to ensure the safety of the community and contractors.

The road at the intersection of Lake Endeavour Road and Bindogundra Road will also be closed and fenced off for the duration of the works.

Construction is expected to take about four weeks, weather permitting, with the area anticipated to reopen on 9 May.

This project is supported through funding from Transport for NSW Maritime’s Boating Infrastructure for Communities Grants Program.

Parkes Shire Council has secured $133,220 in grant funding and will contribute $52,480 towards the total project cost of $185,700.

The upgrade will significantly improve the safety, accessibility and usability of the lake for a wide range of users, including kayakers, paddleboarders, and non-motorised boating enthusiasts, as well as the Parkes Dragon Boat Club who train regularly on the lake.

Deepening the launch channel will also enhance fishing opportunities through improved access for non-motorised craft and potential for community fishing events.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said the project represents another important investment in one of the region’s most popular recreational destinations.

“Lake Endeavour is the only waterbody in the Parkes Shire open for recreational use, and with its natural beauty and recently upgraded facilities, it has become a favourite destination for both locals and visitors,” he said.

“These works will further enhance access and usability, ensuring the lake can be enjoyed by the community for years to come.

"We thank residents for their patience and understanding while this important upgrade is carried out.”