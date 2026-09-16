Westcott secures third term as mayor, Paddison our new deputy

Cr Neil Westcott has been re-elected as mayor of the Parkes Shire for a third consecutive term, while Cr Joy Paddison will serve her first as deputy mayor. Parkes Shire Council held its mayoral elections during its ordinary meeting on Tuesday, to appoint the mayor and deputy mayor for the next two years. General manager Kent Boyd appointed customer, corporate services and economy director Anthony McGrath to conduct the election. The election is usually done through an open vote - a show of hands - which is the most transparent method of voting and reflects council's normal decision-making process. But councillors can opt to vote by secret ballot if they wish. Cr Doug Pout moved to change the open voting to a secret ballot, which was unanimously agreed upon. There was only one nomination for the role of mayor, received from Cr Westcott and he was automatically elected. Cr Westcott was first elected mayor in 2023, proudly accepting the honour from long-serving mayor Ken Keith OAM after 17 years. His first term was shortened because of the impact of the Covid pandemic, running only for 12 months before the local government election in 2024. The deputy mayor role saw two candidates in outgoing deputy mayor Marg Applebee and Cr Paddison. It went to a secret ballot with all 10 councillors casting their votes. Cr Paddison won the vote 6-4. Cr Westcott thanked his fellow councillors for the confidence they “have bestowed upon him” and the honour of being mayor for another two years. “I totally realise this is a team effort and as mayor I do depend on you very much being active councillors within our community,” he said. “My sincerest gratitude to our wonderful directors and staff – I’d just like to particularly note Kent and Toni (Lennane, councillor support coordinator) for your help over the last three years as mayor. “Most of all to Alison and my family who have to deal with the hundreds of hours of my absence and keep the wheels of our farm going, I couldn’t do it without you.” Cr Westcott thanked Cr Applebee for her service, saying she has been a very hard-working deputy mayor, and he congratulated Cr Paddison on her new appointment. Cr Paddison thanked everyone present during the meeting, and particularly her family who she said has supported her every step of the way over the last two years and leading up to the election on Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to working alongside you Neil doing the best we can for the community,” she told Cr Westcott. Cr Applebee was also first elected deputy mayor in 2023, stepping up after the retirement of long-serving deputy mayor Barbara Newton. “I wanted to express what a pleasure it has been to be the deputy mayor of Parkes Shire over two terms,” she said. “I’ve been in politics for some time now and I fully expect that that’s the way things roll. “I’ve been dedicated, I’ve been proud to represent the shire. “I will go on showing up at events, I’ll be going on supporting our community regardless of what position I hold.” Cr Applebee thanked Mayor Westcott for his support, as well as Mr Boyd’s and council’s directors. Cr Glenn Wilson took the opportunity to praise Cr Westcott and councillors for their efforts over the last two years. “The mayor has done a stupendous job in the last two years, I think he’s really shined and really found his place,” he said. “With all that’s happening in the shire, including energy from waste, Neil has done the hardest he can and I don’t think there’s anyone here that could have done a better job. “It should be noted that Marg, when you look at the paperwork, has done a lot of work – it’s obvious she’s put in a lot of time into that and I commend her for that.” Cr Wilson gave Cr Paddison his best wishes for the role. “Hopefully between the mayor and the deputy mayor things will continue in the best way we can possibly hope for in times that we have – economics, the way things are and globally,” he said. “We’re not in the best times and there’s a lot of problems ahead, and I think we have a good team in the new elected mayor and deputy mayor to move forward.”