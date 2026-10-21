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Urban heat mapping wins Tidy Towns Award

<p>Parkes Shire councillor Marg Applebee with the Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley and Parkes Shire Council manager environment and sustainability Michael Chambers at the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards in Orange over the weekend.</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Shire councillor Marg Applebee with the Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley and Parkes Shire Council manager environment and sustainability Michael Chambers at the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards in Orange over the weekend.</p>\\n

Parkes Shire councillor Marg Applebee with the Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley and Parkes Shire Council manager environment and sustainability Michael Chambers at the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards in Orange over the weekend.

Parkes Shire Council has won the Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation category at the NSW Tidy Towns Awards
October 21, 2026 • 12:10

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