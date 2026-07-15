Parkes Shire Council assistant engineering surveyor Brodie Gibson has been recognised for his commitment to professional development and career excellence, taking out the 2026 Regional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year Award.

Brodie, who commenced with council in April 2024, was recognised for his outstanding achievements while completing a Certificate III in Surveying and Spatial Information Services through TAFE NSW.

Brodie was supported by council to undertake formal qualifications through the Smart and Skilled program, combining his studies with practical training undertaken in Thurgoona, NSW.

The Regional Training Awards celebrate excellence in vocational education and training across NSW, recognising apprentices, trainees, students and employers who demonstrate exceptional commitment and achievement.

Brodie said he was honoured to receive the award and grateful for the support he had received throughout his studies.

“I am incredibly proud to have received this award," he said.

"Completing my Certificate III while starting my career with Parkes Shire Council has been a rewarding experience and has given me valuable skills and knowledge for the future.

"I would like to thank my supervisors, colleagues and trainers for their support and encouragement throughout the process."

Council's director of operations Logan Hignett congratulated Brodie on the achievement, describing it as a reflection of his dedication and work ethic.

"This is a fantastic achievement for Brodie and one that should make him extremely proud," Mr Hignett said.

"Since joining council Brodie has shown a strong commitment to learning, professional development and delivering quality work.

"His success demonstrates the value of investing in training opportunities and developing the next generation of skilled professionals in our region.

"Council is committed to supporting employees to build their skills and qualifications, and we are delighted to see Brodie recognised at a regional level."

As a regional winner Brodie progressed to the NSW Training Awards state interviews which were held in the last week of June and first week of July.

Parkes Shire Council congratulates Brodie on this significant achievement and wishes him every success in the state awards process.

The NSW Training Awards presentation where winners will be announced will take place on 25 August.