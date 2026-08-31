A new street flag display system is coming to the Parkes CBD that will allow street flags and banners to be safely changed from ground level.

The installation of the FlagTrax Street Flag Display System takes place this Thursday.

Sections of Dalton and Court streets will be temporarily closed from 7am to 5pm, weather permitting, while Parkes Shire Council staff installs the new system.

Dalton Street will be closed to traffic between Welcome Street and McGees Lane, and Court Street will be closed between Clarinda Street and McGees Lane.

The FlagTrax system allows street flags and pole banners to be installed, removed and changed safely from ground level, eliminating the need for elevated work platforms and improving safety and efficiency for maintenance activities.

On-street parking will not be available within the immediate work areas, and temporary access restrictions and minor disruptions may also occur to drivers and residents.

Council asks people to please follow the directions of onsite staff and ensure vehicles are removed from the work areas before works commence.