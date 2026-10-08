Restraint checks secure child safety

Free child restraint checking events held in Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin by local Authorised Child Restraint Fitters, in partnership with Transport for NSW and local councils, found that 81 per cent of child restraints inspected were incorrectly fitted. Twenty-seven child restraints were brought in by parents and grandparents for checking - mostly rearward/forward facing converter child restraints or forward facing/booster converter child restraints. There were also three installations. Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ road safety and injury prevention officer, Melanie Suitor, said these bi-annual events continue to be popular. “The child restraints that were incorrectly fitted had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child," Ms Suitor said. The most common errors were: • twisted harness straps • the seatbelt anchoring the child restraint was loose • the ISOfix connectors anchoring the child restraint were loose • extension straps were needed to anchor the top tether strap • gated buckles were needed to ensure a tighter fit and • top tether straps were loose and/or twisted. “The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital. It is important to make sure that your precious cargo is safe and buckled up every time they are in the car - whether it's a five minute or five-hour journey," Ms Suitor said. While these were free bi-annual events, local Authorised Child Restraint Fitters can install and check child restraints all year-round for a small fee. Local fitters in Parkes are Parkes Ford and Parkes Tyrepower; in Forbes is Jelbart Dawson; and in Condobolin is Central West Tyre Service. National child restraint laws have been in effect since 2010. All children must be safely fastened into the correct child restraint for their age and size. Children need to be at least 145cm or taller to use an adult lap sash seatbelt. Research shows children who are not restrained correctly are seven times more likely to sustain life-threatening injuries in a crash than those who are properly secured. Visit www.childcarseats.com.au for more information about child restraint rules, types, FAQs and to view the rating results. The ratings indicate the comparative safety a child restraint provided its occupant under certain test conditions, as well as how easily it can be used.